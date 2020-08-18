Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,128,245) deaths (25,884), and recoveries (846,330)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,128,245) deaths (25,884), and recoveries (846,330) by region:
Central (51,941 cases; 1,009 deaths; 39,148 recoveries): Burundi (413; 1; 336), Cameroon (18,389; 401; 16,459), CAR (4,667; 61; 1,748), Chad (959; 76; 865), Congo (3,831; 76; 1,628), DRC (9,706; 243; 8,705), Equatorial Guinea (4,821; 83; 2,182), Gabon (8,270; 53; 6,404), Sao Tome & Principe (885; 15; 821).
Eastern (104,878; 2,260; 61,636): Comoros (399; 7; 379), Djibouti (5,372; 59; 5,211), Eritrea (285; 0; 248), Ethiopia (31,336; 544; 12,524), Kenya (30,365; 482; 17,160), Madagascar (13,886; 171; 12,603), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (2,540; 8; 1,661), Seychelles (127; 0; 126), Somalia (3,257; 93; 2,374), South Sudan (2,488; 47; 1,290), Sudan (12,410; 803; 6,385), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,560; 15; 1,165).
Northern (197,101; 7,592; 126,268): Algeria (39,469; 1,366; 27,347), Egypt (96,590; 5,173; 60,651), Libya (8,579; 157; 969), Mauritania (6,701; 157; 5,985), Morocco (43,558; 681; 29,941), Tunisia (2,185; 56; 1,362), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (19; 2; 13).
Southern (625,499; 12,792; 499,921): Angola (1,935; 88; 632), Botswana (1,308; 3; 136), Eswatini (3,894; 73; 2,371), Lesotho (946; 30; 423), Malawi (5,125; 162; 2,690), Mozambique (2,914; 19; 1,196), Namibia (4,344; 36; 2,379), South Africa (589,886; 11,982; 477,671), Zambia (9,839; 264; 8,575), Zimbabwe (5,308; 135; 3,848).
Western (148,826; 2,231; 119,357): Benin (2,063, 39; 1,690), Burkina Faso (1,280; 55; 1,018), Cape Verde (3,203; 36; 2,336), Côte d'Ivoire (17,102; 110; 13,990), Gambia (1,872; 63; 401), Ghana (42,653; 239; 40,567), Guinea (8,620; 51; 7,472), Guinea-Bissau (2,117; 33; 1,089), Liberia (1,277; 82; 803), Mali (2,640; 125; 1,987), Niger (1,167; 69; 1,078), Nigeria (49,485; 977; 36,834), Senegal (12,237; 256; 7,728), Sierra Leone (1,956; 69; 1,506), Togo (1,154; 27; 858).
