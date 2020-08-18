Verve United Supports Craig “Sawman” Sawyer’s Vets 4 Child Rescue Exposing and Eradicating Child Trafficking in the USA
Verve United offers custom T-shirt supporting Vets4ChildRescue.org
My mission is dedicated to raising awareness about the epidemic of child sex trafficking here in the United States and expose this fastest growing criminal enterprise, putting predators behind bars.”DALLAS, TX, USA, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verve United, in partnership with Craig “Sawman” Sawyer, founder of Vets4ChildRescue announced today it will offer custom, American Made “Save Our Children” T-shirts with a percentage of proceeds going to support Vets4ChildRescue .org Verve United is all about the expression of American ideals of the republic, freedom and liberty in casual apparel. Co-founded by USAF Veteran Tim “TK” Klund and Gold Star Family Member Kiran “Raj” RajBhandary, CEO and President, respectively.
— Craig "Sawman" Sawyer
Verve CEO Tim “TK” Klund is regarded as one of the top industry leaders as a "Relationship Specialist" in the world of corporate and sports marketing, and previously was on the Advisory Board of The Lone Survivor Foundation. Verve President Kiran “Raj” RajBhandary, who lost his brother in Grenada, is a Gold Star Family Member. He has provided branding and marketing services to The Gary Sinise Foundation, Boeing, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Disney, and DirecTV, among others.
Craig Sawyer, AKA "Sawman," grew up near Houston, TX and got his tactical start in the U.S. Marine Corps. He quickly transitioned to the U.S. Navy to pursue high-level Special Operations as a U.S. Navy SEAL. As an Operator at SEAL Team One, Craig gained critical combat experience in Desert Shield and Desert Storm resulting in decoration for "Heroic Service". Sawyer launched Veterans For Child Rescue in April 2017, which is a task force of senior veterans of the counter-terrorist, intelligence, federal law enforcement, international counter-poaching and film & television communities who are dedicated to expose and help combat abusive child sex trafficking rings in order to create a brighter future for the children. www.vets4childrescue.org
“Raj and I are proud to support causes that improve America. Our children are a priceless resource. Those who harm children must be apprehended and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law”, stated Klund.
“To be able to give back to this great cause is humbling and an honor” stated RajBhandary. “The depth of this problem must be addressed at all levels where it occurs - it’s the right thing to do”, he added.
Sawyer added, “My mission is dedicated to raising awareness about the epidemic of child sex trafficking here in the United States and expose this fastest growing criminal enterprise, putting predators behind bars”, he continued, “I have dedicated my life in service of our nation and others… children deserve protection from this abhorrent problem, now.”
“Verve’s continued growth allows us to do more things for more people”, concluded Klund, “and that’s why we are here.”
— more —
About Verve United
Verve United is all about the expression of the American experience on American made apparel. From the time this nation was founded, men and women of every kind have toiled to build her, defend her, shape her, and craft America in the vision and the wildest dreams of the founders. Since 1776, America and the ideas it represents have been through thick and thin, good times and bad. Some prideful, others, not so much. We are simply here to express and nurture America.
Learn more at: https://verveunited.com
About Vets4ChildRescue
V4CR is a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Organization founded by former Navy SEAL Craig "Sawman" Sawyer. V4CR is dedicated to raising awareness about the epidemic of child sex trafficking right here in the United States by exposing this fastest growing criminal enterprise and putting predators behind bars.
Learn more at: https://www.vets4childrescue.org
Martha Abney
V12Studios LLC
+1 310-592-1200
email us here