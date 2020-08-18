Paint Protection Film Market to reach US $367.7 million by 2025- Global Insights on Trends, Key Growth Drivers, Restraints, Challenge, Recent Initiatives and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Asia Pacific dominated the global paint protection film market in 2019; however, North America is expected to grow at a significant pace through the year 2025

The "Global Paint Protection Film Market Size 2018, by Material (Thermoplastic Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride, Others), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Electronics, Construction, Others), by Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global paint protection film market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges and regulatory scenario. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2017, with the base year of estimation as 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level.

The global paint protection film market is anticipated to reach USD 367.7 million by 2025, growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. The increase in demand for paint protection film (PPF) is projected to raise market understanding of vehicle paint safety from insect splatters, abrasions and stone chipping.

In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global paint protection film market have been studied in detail.

The demand for paint safety films is relatively competitive in nature, and progresses towards consolidation. The availability of raw materials and the involvement of several major players with sufficient production capability resulted in intensified competition among players in market. Product quality, property and size to the sector are calculated as the main factors affecting buyer decision.

The paint protection film is readily distributed on both online and retail sites. But for optimal performance, the deployment includes experience and specially qualified workers. Several players often offer after-purchase facilities. In addition, a few companies have entered into contracts with local retailers to improve their regional and international footprint. Frequent fluctuations in the price of raw materials and slowing vehicle demand are likely to be a problem for industry leaders in major economies like the U.S., Korea and Japan. The number development in many business fields, including electrical and telecommunications, and aerospace, is expected to open up new opportunities in the global industry.

The global paint protection film market is categorized based on material, and application. Region wise, Asia Pacific was the largest market in 2018, and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. North America is expected to grow at a significant rate over the coming years.

Key players in the global paint protection film market are 3M Company, Eastman Performance Films, LLC, XPEL, Inc., Hexis S.A., STEK-USA, PremiumShield Limited, Reflek Technologies Corporation, ORAFOL Europe GmbH, GRAFITYP Selfadhesive Products NV, OPTICSHIELD, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., and Avery Dennison Corporation.

