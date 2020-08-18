Digital Wealth Management Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “Digital Wealth Management Market” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Digital Wealth Management Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

“Digital Wealth Management Market”

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Digital Wealth Management market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Digital Wealth Management, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Digital Wealth Management market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Digital Wealth Management companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Key Players of Global Digital Wealth Management Market =>

• Finastra

• Miles Software

• Temenos

• SS&C Tech

• SimCorp

• FIS

• FactSet Insight

• Eze Software

• AdvisorEngine

• Salesforce

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

PC Terminal

Mobile Terminal

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Enterprise

Government

Personal

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital Wealth Management market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Digital Wealth Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Wealth Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Wealth Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Digital Wealth Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Key Points of Global Digital Wealth Management Market

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Digital Wealth Management by Players

4 Digital Wealth Management by Regions

5 Americas

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Digital Wealth Management Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Finastra

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Digital Wealth Management Product Offered

11.1.3 Finastra Digital Wealth Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Finastra News

11.2 Miles Software

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Digital Wealth Management Product Offered

11.2.3 Miles Software Digital Wealth Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Miles Software News

11.3 Temenos

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Digital Wealth Management Product Offered

11.3.3 Temenos Digital Wealth Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Temenos News

11.4 SS&C Tech

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Digital Wealth Management Product Offered

11.4.3 SS&C Tech Digital Wealth Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 SS&C Tech News

11.5 SimCorp

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Digital Wealth Management Product Offered

11.5.3 SimCorp Digital Wealth Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 SimCorp News

11.6 FIS

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Digital Wealth Management Product Offered

11.6.3 FIS Digital Wealth Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 FIS News

11.7 FactSet Insight

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Digital Wealth Management Product Offered

11.7.3 FactSet Insight Digital Wealth Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 FactSet Insight News

11.8 Eze Software

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Digital Wealth Management Product Offered

11.8.3 Eze Software Digital Wealth Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Eze Software News

11.9 AdvisorEngine

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Digital Wealth Management Product Offered

11.9.3 AdvisorEngine Digital Wealth Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 AdvisorEngine News

11.10 Salesforce

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Digital Wealth Management Product Offered

11.10.3 Salesforce Digital Wealth Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Salesforce News

12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.