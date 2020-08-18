Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 17 August

As of 1pm on 17 August, the Western Cape has 6336 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 100 778 confirmed cases and 90 869 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 101 037 Total recoveries 91 041 Total deaths 3573 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 6336 Tests conducted 454104 Hospitalisations 1115 with 242 in ICU or high care

Cape Metro Sub-districts:

Sub-district Cases Recoveries Western 8507 7824 Southern 8840 7952 Northern 5935 5495 Tygerberg 12360 11415 Eastern 9213 8456 Klipfontein 8640 7836 Mitchells Plain 7952 7272 Khayelitsha 7922 7388 Total 69369 63638

Sub-districts:

District Sub-district Cases Recoveries Garden Route Bitou 515 431 Garden Route Knysna 1243 1040 Garden Route George 3066 2624 Garden Route Hessequa 237 185 Garden Route Kannaland 87 57 Garden Route Mossel Bay 1814 1466 Garden Route Oudsthoorn 834 539 Cape Winelands Stellenbosch 1913 1754 Cape Winelands Drakenstein 4032 3719 Cape Winelands Breede Valley 3050 2745 Cape Winelands Langeberg 1054 961 Cape Winelands Witzenberg 1417 1249 Overberg Overstrand 1422 1349 Overberg Cape Agulhas 239 204 Overberg Swellendam 254 235 Overberg Theewaterskloof 1066 974 West Coast Bergrivier 379 339 West Coast Cederberg 140 120 West Coast Matzikama 270 218 West Coast Saldanha Bay Municipality 1223 1122 West Coast Swartland 1347 1166 Central Karoo Beaufort West 379 287 Central Karoo Laingsburg 96 34 Central Karoo Prince Albert 11 5

Unallocated: 5321 (4408 recovered)

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 13 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 3573. We send our condolences to their family and friends at this time.

Alert level 2:

The new, alert level 2 restrictions will come into effect at midnight. These relaxed restrictions are the first step in restarting our economy, saving jobs and addressing the deepening humanitarian, and food security issues in the province that have emerged since the lockdown began.

As we all work to rebuild the economy, I encourage everyone to support local and small businesses in our communities wherever possible. Small businesses are important contributors to job creation, and supporting them during this difficult time will go a long way towards ensuring that they are able to recover and grow.

I also encourage those who can afford to do so, to support local restaurants and tourism establishments who employ large numbers of people.

Along with the re-opening of most sectors of the economy, we will also see the lifting of the ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarettes. The Western Cape wine and hospitality industries are significant contributors to job creation in the Western Cape, especially in our rural areas. Domestic wine sales represent more than half of the province's sales and the resumption of sales is an important first step in saving jobs and developing the industry.

At the same time, I must appeal to residents of the Western Cape to drink alcohol responsibly and to comply with the regulations around sales that are in place. In the past, we have also seen residents queuing to purchase alcohol after the lifting of prohibitions, and it is imperative that if you are buying alcohol, or visiting a bar or tavern that you ensure that you are wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and keeping up good hygiene practices like hand-washing.

We also appeal to retailers and businesses which will be allowed to operate under level 2, to ensure that they have all their safety protocols in place to protect staff and customers.

Scaling up healthcare services:

The Western Cape saw a significant reduction in people accessing certain healthcare services during as a result of COVID-19. Having overcome the peak in most parts of our province, the Department of Health is now focusing on scaling up other healthcare services. These services will be phased in, and the Department will use a risk and impact-based approach to determine exactly how this will be done.

When comparing April 2020 to April 2019 we see:

68% less people visiting primary health care facilities in the Metro and 37% in rural

A 51% reduction in elective surgical procedures in the Metro and 42% in rural

A 48% reduction in emergency visits in the Metro and 40% in rural

46% less outpatient visits in the Metro and 52% less in rural

We have also seen a reduction in essential and basic primary healthcare services including a 22% reduction in immunisations, and a 36% reduction in screening for TB. We have also seen reductions in the uptake of services such as chronic disease management for conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, as well as for the management of TB and HIV, and child and women's health. These services will be scaled up in our healthcare facilities, but we will also be making use of our community healthcare workers, to visit patients in their homes and communities and who will be able to screen for COVID-19 at the same time.

A systematic scale up of elective surgeries is also being planned.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put significant pressure on our healthcare systems, but it has also seen us devise new ways of providing healthcare services in innovative, and patient- centric ways. It is important that while we continue to minimise the spread of COVID-19 and take the necessary precautions to protect ourselves and our loved ones, that we continue to provide other necessary healthcare services and protect the general health of our residents.

If you are concerned about your health, or the health of your children, have a chronic condition or have defaulted on management of HIV or TB, we encourage you to contact your medical provider, or your regular healthcare facility for advice on how best to access your regular treatment or care.

