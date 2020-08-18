Paper Straw Market to reach US $1.60 billion by 2025- Global Insights on Key Stakeholders, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Challenge, Recent Initiatives and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Europe and North America dominated the global paper straw market in 2019. From 2019 to 2025, the European paper straw market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Paper Straw Market Size 2018 by Material (Virgin Paper, Recycled Paper), by Product (Printed, Non Printed), by End-Use (Food Service, Institutional, Household, Hotels), by Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global paper straws market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2018, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition to this, the study assesses the market competition with Porter's five forces analysis and global positions of the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives, and overall revenue.

The global paper straws market is anticipated to cross USD 1.60 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of > 20%. With the rise of several restaurants, hotels, food wagons, catering services, and food stalls serving millions of customers, the food & beverage industry has seen significant growth and rapid development in the past decade and the trend is expected to offer potential opportunity for the paper straw industry over the coming years.

The paper straw market report presents an in-depth assessment of the offering of various players- Tipi Straws, Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd, By green, Soton Daily Necessities Co., Ltd., YuTong Eco-Technology (SuQian) Co., Ltd, Footprint, Hoffmaster Group, Inc., Transcend Packaging Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Fuling Global Inc., Ningbo JiangbeiShenyu Industry and Trade Co., Ltd., Royal Paper Industries. Their strategies for consolidating global market shares or positions and their insight into brand positioning approaches are analyzed for key players in traction. The research in the study looks more closely at the investment practices of leading players.

Over the past few years, the plastic straw adoption increased by leaps and bounds worldwide. Nevertheless, rising customer demand for eco-friendly straws and increasing global policy changes and movements to ban plastic straws are likely to give the paper straws market a positive outlook. On-the-go customers are seeking more from their goods than comfort. They are becoming more aware of their choices and choosing a more sustainable alternative as compared to plastic straws.

Plastic goods are non-biodegradable, and many countries' governments have sought to eliminate their use as pollution levels have risen in recent decades. This situation would potentially open up new possibilities for paper-based straws. Also, increasing consumer awareness about the environmental impact of plastic products is likely to propel acceptance of paper straws in different end-use segments.

The increase in ban and restrictions on the use of plastics by governments across the Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea is expected to pave the way for business development. China remains the dominant country, accounting for maximum paper straw consumption and India is projected to outstrip all other countries in terms of growth rate due to the rapid expansion of the food & beverage industry. North America is a notable paper straw industry shareholder. Vancouver was the first major Canadian city to prohibit single-use packaging entirely. For several States, the effort of the U.S. government to ban plastic straws has increased.

