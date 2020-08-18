Luanda, ANGOLA, August 18 - The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, Monday advocated "broadening the spectrum of collaboration" with the Republic of Gabon, for the benefit of the respective peoples.
,
In a message to his counterpart Ali Bongo Ondimba, on the 60th anniversary of Gabon's independence, which was celebrated Monday, João Lourenço highlights the Gabonese government's action "aimed at building an increasingly prosperous homeland, in which the Gabonese live in an environment of well-being and fulfilment of their aspirations for social progress.
In his congratulatory message for Gabon's National Day, the Angolan Head of State highlights "the important role that Gabon has played in efforts, at the Central African level, to stimulate the creation of stability factors necessary to build sound economies in the region
,
You just read:
President congratulates Gabon on 60 years of independence
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.