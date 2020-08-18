President congratulates Gabon on 60 years of independence

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 18 - The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, Monday advocated "broadening the spectrum of collaboration" with the Republic of Gabon, for the benefit of the respective peoples. ,

In a message to his counterpart Ali Bongo Ondimba, on the 60th anniversary of Gabon's independence, which was celebrated Monday, João Lourenço highlights the Gabonese government's action "aimed at building an increasingly prosperous homeland, in which the Gabonese live in an environment of well-being and fulfilment of their aspirations for social progress.

In his congratulatory message for Gabon's National Day, the Angolan Head of State highlights "the important role that Gabon has played in efforts, at the Central African level, to stimulate the creation of stability factors necessary to build sound economies in the region