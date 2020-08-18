Comintelli and SVP Deutschland form Market Intelligence partnership in Germany

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comintelli AB and SVP Deutschland AG have signed a strategic partnership agreement for the distribution of Comintelli’s award-winning Intelligence2day® platform for Market and Competitive Intelligence in Germany.

SVP Deutschland is a market intelligence consulting and research company, offering secondary research and expert interviews for analyses of B2B markets and market players to support new business decisions.

The partner agreement will expand Intelligence2day® into Germany through SVP Deutschland´s well-established network and provide more localized services. Comintelli has a growing number of customers in Germany and this agreement further emphasizes both companies’ willingness to drive growth and build relationships with users in Germany’s market and competitive intelligence space.

“We are very excited about the partnership as this aligns with our global growth initiatives and creates more value-added services for our customers. Together with SVP, we will be able to offer Intelligence2day® tools and solutions in many different formats to suit different customer needs, including various 3rd party integration connectors,” says Jesper Martell, CEO of Comintelli.

“At SVP, we are continuously evolving and developing new solutions to improve customers’ market intelligence (MI) processes. Therefore, enhancing our MI tools offering has been a strategic initiative and we are delighted to be partnering with Comintelli. We have tested several CI platforms and with Intelligence2day® we found an innovative, robust and cost-effective technology solution that complements our growing services portfolio. As a MI solution provider, this strategic partnership is great for our two companies and will help our customers shorten their time to insights,” stated Jenny Ripke, CEO of SVP.



About SVP Deutschland

SVP Deutschland AG (https://www.svp.de/) has been providing market intelligence services for over 35 years. With more than 35 team members based in Heidelberg, they are dedicated to market analyses, company profiles and trend studies so that they can serve their clients as a reliable partner in developing their businesses. SVP focuses on B2B industries such as mobility and transport, chemicals, healthcare, utility and mechanical engineering and smart building.

About Comintelli

Comintelli (www.comintelli.com) is a Swedish software company which sells Market and Competitive Intelligence Software that converts unstructured Big Data content into organized, digestible information for decision-making. Founded in 1999 and with extensive intelligence experience, Comintelli continues to develop user-friendly solutions that shorten time-to-insights.

About Intelligence2day®

The award-winning solution Intelligence2day® acts as an insight engine to help customers make faster and more confident decisions. Their customers include knowledge-intensive organizations in industries characterized by rapid change, strong regulations and high need for innovation, such as AkzoNobel, Bayer, DSM, GEA, Essity and Tetra Pak.



