PET Packaging 2020 Market By: Industry Size,Growth,Trends,Analysis,Opportunities, And Forecasts To 2023

This report analyzes the global PET packaging market by form (amorphous PET, crystalline PET), pack type (bottles & jars, bags & pouches, trays, lids/caps & closures, others), packaging type (rigid, flexible), end-use industry, and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global PET packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

• E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (U.S.)

• CCL Industries, Inc. (Canada)

• Amcor Limited (Australia)

• Resilux NV (Belgium)

• Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (Ireland)

• Rexam PLC (U.K.)

• Gerresheimer AG (Germany)

• Graham Packaging Company (U.S.)

• Klöckner Pentaplast GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany)

• GTX Hanex Plastic Sp. Z O.O. (Poland)

• Berry Plastics Group Inc. (U.S.)

• Dunmore Corporation (U.S.)

• Huhtamäki Oyj (Finland)

• PET Power B.V. (The Netherlands)

• Silgan Holdings (U.S.)

This PET Packaging market report includes a business overview of the Product for the projected period 2019 to 2023. It also includes an analysis of the demand trend which includes Porter 's analysis of five factors and an analysis of the supply chain. A segmental analysis is implemented for a clearer understanding of the market analysis.

In this analysis, every significant micro- and macroeconomic aspect was evaluated to shed a constraint on the drivers. What was included in the analysis was the quantification of the degree of impact these metrics had on the PET Packaging market interest to keep the consumer ahead of the curve.

South America, Japan, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa are the regions selected by the PET Packaging industry to provide a thorough review. In fact, the study also includes a regional market review to highlight the prospects and risks.

Leveraging leading-edge algorithms and methodologies for assessing the PET Packaging market patterns to be extrapolated. A detailed review process (including principal as well as secondary) was performed for data collection. The primary examples include interviews with senior supply chain managers, polls, questionnaires etc. The secondary documents, instead, are SEC filings, whitepaper notes, news accounts, government articles, etc. The obtained data were put into a multi-layer check phase to ensure the quality of the information that it contains. Strategic management strategies are used to ensure industry and product valuations are correct and consistent.

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.5 Segment Rivalry

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

5 Global Industrial Packaging Market, By Form

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Amorphous PET

5.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.3 Crystalline PET

5.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

Continued…

