Data Center Construction Industry 2023 : Market Capacity, Generation, Investment Trends, Regulations And Opportunities

Data Center Construction Market 2020

Summary: -

A data center is a vast system of networked servers for the purpose of collection, distribution, and remote data storage by the companies. The advancement of the internet of things (IoT) and cloud technology has generated a huge amount of data that can dictate the transforming design of data centers. The demand and interest in the energy-efficient data centers are probably going to open up development opportunities for the market in the prospective years. This, therefore, is relied upon to drive the buy of low-heat radiating structure materials. Selection of greener strategies, for example, reuse of waste and evaporative cooling are probably going to help this pattern. However, high initial investments and expenses can go about as a market impediment. The global data center construction market is projected to expand at a growth rate of 9.04% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 to 2023.

Major Key Players Included in This Report are:-

Structure Tone (U.S.), Jones Engineering Group (Ireland), AECOM (U.S.), HDR Architecture (U.S.), and Corgan Associates Inc. (U.S.), Holder Construction Group (U.S.), Turner Construction Company (U.S.), Arup Group (U.K.), among others are some of the major players in the global data center construction market.

This Data Center Construction market report includes a business overview of the Product for the projected period 2019 to 2023. It also includes an analysis of the demand trend which includes Porter 's analysis of five factors and an analysis of the supply chain. A segmental analysis is implemented for a clearer understanding of the market analysis.

Drivers and Restraints:

In this analysis, every significant micro- and macroeconomic aspect was evaluated to shed a constraint on the drivers. What was included in the analysis was the quantification of the degree of impact these metrics had on the Data Center Construction market interest to keep the consumer ahead of the curve.

Regional Description:

South America, Japan, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa are the regions selected by the Data Center Construction industry to provide a thorough review. In fact, the study also includes a regional market review to highlight the prospects and risks.

Method of Research:

Leveraging leading-edge algorithms and methodologies for assessing the Data Center Construction market patterns to be extrapolated. A detailed review process (including principal as well as secondary) was performed for data collection. The primary examples include interviews with senior supply chain managers, polls, questionnaires etc. The secondary documents, instead, are SEC filings, whitepaper notes, news accounts, government articles, etc. The obtained data were put into a multi-layer check phase to ensure the quality of the information that it contains. Strategic management strategies are used to ensure industry and product valuations are correct and consistent.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Rising number of IoT devices

5.2.2 Rapid installation of data center facilities

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Adoption of green data center

5.4 Restraints

5.4.1 High initial investment cost

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.5.1 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

5.5.2 System Integrators

5.5.3 Design type

5.5.4 Data Center End-Users

5.6 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.6.3 Bargaining Power of End-Users

5.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.6.5 Intensity of Rivalry

6 Market Alerts

6.1 Impact Analysis of Emerging Technology

6.1.1 Edge Computing

Continued…

