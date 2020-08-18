Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WILLISTON BARRACKS/ Burglary & Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP Press Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A103506

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Barone                              

STATION: Williston                  

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: August 17, 2020 at 6:10 pm

LOCATION: Deer Crossing Lane, Cambridge, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary and Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Jillian Schultz                                                 

AGE: 36 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 17, 2020 at approximately 6:10 pm, Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary that was taking place at a residence on Deer Crossing Lane in Cambridge. It was reported Jillian Schultz had entered the residence without permission and taken items. Schultz also had Conditions of Release to not be at that residence without permission. Schultz was located down the road from the residence and taken into custody without incident. She was transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. Per order of the court, Schultz was released with Conditions of Release and a citation to appear in Lamoille Superior Criminal Court on August 26, 2020. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 08/26/2020           

COURT: Chittenden Superior Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

