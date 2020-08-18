WILLISTON BARRACKS/ Burglary & Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP Press Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A103506
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Barone
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: August 17, 2020 at 6:10 pm
LOCATION: Deer Crossing Lane, Cambridge, Vermont
VIOLATION: Burglary and Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Jillian Schultz
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 17, 2020 at approximately 6:10 pm, Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary that was taking place at a residence on Deer Crossing Lane in Cambridge. It was reported Jillian Schultz had entered the residence without permission and taken items. Schultz also had Conditions of Release to not be at that residence without permission. Schultz was located down the road from the residence and taken into custody without incident. She was transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. Per order of the court, Schultz was released with Conditions of Release and a citation to appear in Lamoille Superior Criminal Court on August 26, 2020.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 08/26/2020
COURT: Chittenden Superior Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.