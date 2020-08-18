PrestoDoctor Expands Cannabis Telemedicine Service to Illinois

/EIN News/ -- Mesquite,NV, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS) is proud to announce that the #1 patient-rated medical cannabis telemedicine service PrestoDoctor ( https://prestodoctor.com/ ) now offers their online medical cannabis recommendation services to patients in the state of Illinois. Founded in 2015, PrestoDoctor has provided experienced and compassionate telemedicine care to more than 100,000 patients in six states and is pleased to begin offering the same quality of service to patients in Illinois.

“Our proprietary telemedicine portal is now providing Illinois cannabis patients with easy and confidential access and education via an online appointment with a knowledgeable licensed medical doctor," said Rob Tankson, PrestoDoctor co-founder. "We expect Illinois patients to be very pleased with our service and value."

Cannabis Sativa CEO David Tobias stated, “Illinois is yet another large market opportunity for PrestoDoctor. The PrestoDoctor team continues to perform and increase market share, and has targeted more states to come online in 2020. Robust demand in New York, Oklahoma, Missouri and Pennsylvania fuel expectations that Illinois will produce substantial appointments, continuing their current trend of increasing revenues."

About PrestoDoctor

PrestoDoctor is rated the #1 online medical marijuana doctor by tens of thousands of medical cannabis patients who have received fully qualified medical marijuana recommendations. PrestoDoctor is the only service to offer patients a custom treatment plan after they have a confidential evaluation with a licensed, highly knowledgeable physician who is an expert in treatment methods, dosing levels, and cannabis products. Founded in 2015, PrestoDoctor services are available in legal medical marijuana states: California, Missouri, New York, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Illinois. A HIPAA and HITECH compliant telemedicine company, PrestoDoctor is a member of the American Telemedicine Association (ATA), maintaining the highest customer satisfaction rating for any telemedicine service online with over 14,000 5-star reviews

www.prestodoctor.com

About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.:

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (“CBDS”) is engaged in telehealth, contract manufacturing CBD infused products, and the licensing of cannabis related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis based products and services, operation of cannabis related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, a U.S. Patent for a marijuana lozenge; a Cannabis-based pharmaceutical composition for the treatment of hypertensive disorders by submucosal delivery and trade secret formulas and processes, and operates subsidiaries including: PrestoDoctor® (https://prestodoctor.com), GK Manufacturing & Packaging (http://gkmanufacturinginc.com), Wild Earth Naturals® (https://wildearthnaturals.com), and iBudtender (https://ibudtender.com). The Company licenses the “hi” and “White Rabbit” brands, and is the official licensee for Virgin Mary Jane Brand (https://virginmaryjanebrand.com).

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Underlying assumptions include without limitation, the ongoing enactment of legislation favorable to the production of and the commercialization of cannabis products and the Company’s success in capitalizing on that legislation. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact Information:

(702) 762-3123

https://www.cannabissativa.com