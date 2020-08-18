Global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Services Software Market 2020 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2026

“Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Services Software – Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026”

Overview

The telecom expense management solutions market analysis considers sales from the deployment of the software, both on-premises and in the cloud. Our report also provides a detailed analysis of the market in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the on-premises segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as effective data security and control of network and data will play a significant role in helping the on-premises segment maintain its market position. Also, our global telecom expense management solutions market report looks at factors such as the rising popularity of bring-your0own-device (BYOD) policy, growing focus to reduce rising mobility costs, and rapid advances in technologies that are driving the demand for scalable management solutions. However, lack of interoperability, increasing tendency of switching by vendors, and improving data security issues may hamper the growth of the telecom expense management solutions industry over the forecast period.

This report focuses on the global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Services Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Services Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

One Source Communications

Tangoe

Calero

RadiusPoint

Telesoft

Cimpl

Habble

VoicePlus

Cass Information Systems

ICOMM

MDSL

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

Web-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Services Software Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Services Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 Web-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Services Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 SMEs

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Services Software Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Services Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Services Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Services Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Services Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Services Software Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Services Software Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Services Software Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Services Software Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Services Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Services Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Services Software Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Services Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Services Software Revenue in 2019

3.3 Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Services Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Services Software Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Services Software Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

13 Key Players Profiles

Continued……………………

