Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center Daily News Digest, August 17, 2020

Posted on Aug 17, 2020

Governor’s Office: Additional Targeted Restrictions for O‘ahu Near Governor David Ige and Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell met at length today and agree that additional targeted restrictions will be needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on O‘ahu to stop the spread of COVID-19. We anticipate an announcement, with details, this week.

Department of Health: DOH is reporting 174 newly diagnosed coronavirus cases today, with 163 on O‘ahu. Hawai‘i Island has two (2) new cases and Maui reports nine (9). No additional deaths were reported in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, August 17, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 163 4,754 Hawai‘i 2 149 Maui 9 233 Kauai 0 54 Moloka‘i 0 2 Lana‘i 0 0 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 0 23 Total Cases 174 5,215++ Deaths 0 40

++As a result of updated information one case from Hawai‘i was removed from the counts.

Hospitalization count as of 8/14/20 at 5:30 pm: 1-Hawai‘i, 0-Maui, 141-O‘ahu, 1-Kaua‘i

Laboratory* Testing Data There were 7,933 additional COVID-19 tests reported via electronic laboratory reporting, since the last reporting period on Friday.

Total Number of Individuals Tested by Clinical and State Laboratories Positive Negative 164,199** 5,215 158,961

*Electronic Laboratory Reporting **23 test results were inconclusive

Hawaiicovid19.com

For more tables, charts and visualizations visit the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division: https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii

Department of Public Safety: COVID-19 UPDATE FOR 8/17/20 One (1) Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) inmate, 11 additional O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmates and one (1) Women’s Community Correctional Center (WCCC) staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The HCF inmate was a new intake who was already in mandatory intake quarantine. The inmate had a cellmate who tested negative. The positive inmate was placed in medical isolation. The WCCC employee sought out private testing on 8/13/20. The result was reported to PSD today. The employee last worked on 8/13/20. The department is working with DOH on contact tracing at both facilities.

PSD coordinated with the Department of Health (DOH) to conduct mass testing of all OCCC inmates in each of the 19 individual housing units there. 49 more inmate test results returned today. 13 were positive and 36 negative. All remaining inmates will be tested in the coming days. 10 OCCC staff test results have also been received. All 10 were negative.

Total PSD positive COVID-19 test results as of 8/17/20

Corrections Division Staff Inmate HCCC 0 0 KCCC 0 0 MCCC 0 0 OCCC 30 181 HCF 1 1 KCF 0 0 WCCC 1 0 WCF 2 0 Sheriff Division 1 NA Total 35 182

* Numbers are subject to change as pending results are received.

For more: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

Department of the Attorney General: Honolulu Woman Arrested for Quarantine Violation Special Agents from the Investigations Division of the AG’s Office arrested 38-year-old Lisa Marlene Penny at her Kūhiō Avenue apartment last Friday. She was reported by the resident manager who said she refused to comply with a security officer’s warnings about quarantine rules on five different days. Penny arrived in Honolulu on July 31. She allegedly used blocks to keep an electronic door open while she went shopping. She was arrested and her bail was set at $2,000.

Hawai‘i State Judiciary: Employee at Honolulu District Court Tests Positive for COVID-19 A family court employee at the Honolulu District Court has tested positive for COVID-19. The latest case was announced on Sunday. It’s the fourth confirmed positive case for Judiciary employees statewide. Two O‘ahu Kapolei Family Court employees and a South Kohala District Court employee on Hawai‘i island previously tested positive. The affected employee last worked on Thursday, got tested on Friday, and received a positive test result Sunday. Employees with close prolonged contact with the affected individual have been identified and asked not to go into work. They have been advised to seek guidance from their medical providers and will return to work when medically appropriate to do so. The Judiciary continues to confer with DOH regarding any additional actions needed.

The Honolulu District Courthouse will remain open and operations in the affected areas can resume after sanitizing and disinfecting is completed. All essential family court proceedings ​in the Honolulu District Court involving defendants being held at the Honolulu Police Department will be conducted as scheduled, though the courtroom location may change. Some non-essential family court hearings may need to be rescheduled. To view more: https://www.courts.state.hi.us/news_and_reports/2020/08/employee-at-honolulu-district-court-tests-positive-for-covid-19

Hawai‘i Tourism Authority: 2,173 Passengers Arrive on Sunday Yesterday, a total of 2,173 people arrived in Hawai‘i including 509 visitors and 781 returning residents. There was a total of 32 arriving flights. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday but does not show interisland travel.

AIRPORT ARRIVALS FOR SUNDAY, AUGUST 16, 2020

KONA MAUI O‘AHU LĪHUʻE TOTAL Crew 11 21 218 7 257 Transit 1 169 170 Military 83 83 Exempt 214 214 Relocate to Hawai‘i 12 20 121 6 159 Returning Resident 58 74 642 7 781 Visitor 43 52 399 15 509 GRAND TOTAL 124 168 1,846 35 2,173 Flights 5 3 23 1 32

