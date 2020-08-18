Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,551 in the last 365 days.

PSD NEWS RELEASE – Department of Public Safety COVID-19 update for 8/17/20

Posted on Aug 17, 2020 in Latest News

HONOLULU – One (1) Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) inmate, 11 additional Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmates and 1 Women’s Community Correctional Center (WCCC) staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The HCF inmate was a new intake who was already in mandatory intake quarantine. The inmate had a cellmate who tested negative.  The positive inmate was placed in medical isolation.  The WCCC employee sought out private testing on 8/13/20.  The result was reported to PSD today.  The employee last worked on 8/13/20.  The department is working with DOH on contact tracing at both facilities.

PSD coordinated with the Department of Health (DOH) to conduct mass testing of all OCCC inmates in each of the 19 individual housing units there.  49 more inmate test results returned today. 11 were positive and 36 negative.  All remaining inmates will be tested in the coming days. 10 OCCC staff test results have also been received. All 10 were negative.

Total PSD positive COVID-19 test results as of 8/17/20

Corrections Division Staff Inmate
HCCC 0 0
KCCC 0 0
MCCC 0 0
OCCC 30 181
HCF 1 1
KCF 0 0
WCCC 1 0
WCF 2 0
Sheriff Division 1 NA
Total 35 182

* Numbers are subject to change as pending results are received.

  • OCCC operations/maintenance staff and work lines increased cleaning of all housing and intake modules. A deep cleaning vendor has begun performing professional sanitation services.
  • All transports to court from all Oahu facilities are suspended through Friday, August 21. Video hearings will still be accommodated to the extent possible and as legally permissible. PSD is in constant contact with the Judiciary to assure the safety of all staff and inmates involved.

PSD will continue to closely monitor the spread of COVID-19 and make additional operational and preventative decisions as the situation evolves.

For more information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19, inmate testing data, and information detailing the efforts made to safeguard the inmates, staff and public, visit our webpage at: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

Toni Schwartz Public Information Officer Hawaii Department of Public Safety Office: 808-587-1358 Cell: 808-683-5507 [email protected] http://hawaii.gov/psd/ Facebook: www.Facebook.com/HawaiiPSD Twitter: www.Twitter.com/HawaiiPSD

You just read:

PSD NEWS RELEASE – Department of Public Safety COVID-19 update for 8/17/20

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.