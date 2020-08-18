PSD NEWS RELEASE – Department of Public Safety COVID-19 update for 8/17/20

Posted on Aug 17, 2020 in Latest News

HONOLULU – One (1) Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) inmate, 11 additional Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmates and 1 Women’s Community Correctional Center (WCCC) staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The HCF inmate was a new intake who was already in mandatory intake quarantine. The inmate had a cellmate who tested negative. The positive inmate was placed in medical isolation. The WCCC employee sought out private testing on 8/13/20. The result was reported to PSD today. The employee last worked on 8/13/20. The department is working with DOH on contact tracing at both facilities.

PSD coordinated with the Department of Health (DOH) to conduct mass testing of all OCCC inmates in each of the 19 individual housing units there. 49 more inmate test results returned today. 11 were positive and 36 negative. All remaining inmates will be tested in the coming days. 10 OCCC staff test results have also been received. All 10 were negative.

Total PSD positive COVID-19 test results as of 8/17/20

Corrections Division Staff Inmate HCCC 0 0 KCCC 0 0 MCCC 0 0 OCCC 30 181 HCF 1 1 KCF 0 0 WCCC 1 0 WCF 2 0 Sheriff Division 1 NA Total 35 182

* Numbers are subject to change as pending results are received.

OCCC operations/maintenance staff and work lines increased cleaning of all housing and intake modules. A deep cleaning vendor has begun performing professional sanitation services.

All transports to court from all Oahu facilities are suspended through Friday, August 21. Video hearings will still be accommodated to the extent possible and as legally permissible. PSD is in constant contact with the Judiciary to assure the safety of all staff and inmates involved.

PSD will continue to closely monitor the spread of COVID-19 and make additional operational and preventative decisions as the situation evolves.

For more information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19, inmate testing data, and information detailing the efforts made to safeguard the inmates, staff and public, visit our webpage at: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

