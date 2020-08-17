DNR invites public input on recreational trails within parts of Richard J. Dorer Memorial Hardwood State Forest (published August 17, 2020)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites interested people to a virtual public input meeting about potential trail revisions within the Zumbro Bottoms, Hay Creek and Kruger areas of the Richard J. Dorer Memorial Hardwood State Forest in southeastern Minnesota.

The DNR is reviewing the recreational trails within this state forest to determine if, and if so what, revisions are needed to the trail system. Potential changes include new connections to facilities and amenities, new trails and rerouting or closing of rutted or damaged trails. The review includes both motorized and nonmotorized trails. The Zumbro Bottoms, Hay Creek and Kruger areas contain multiple trails primarily used by people on horses, but are also popular with hikers, hunters and off-highway motorcycle users. Equestrians, mountain bikers and motorized trail users must stay on signed and mapped trails within the Richard J. Dorer State Forest.

How to attend the meeting All are welcome to join the virtual meeting from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, on their computers, on smartphones or by phone. Registration for the event is required and available on the project webpage. Attendees are encouraged to submit questions in advance by emailing [email protected]. The meeting will be recorded and made available on the project webpage for those who cannot attend.

Comments received at the meeting will inform a trail revision recommendation that will be submitted to the DNR Commissioner for action. Changes to forest trails must be made by Commissioner’s Order. People do not need to attend the meeting to comment. Comments may also be submitted in writing as outlined below.

How to comment: Written comments may be submitted by fax to 651-297-1157, by email to [email protected] or by mail to Joe Unger, Parks and Trails Division, Minnesota DNR, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155-4039. The DNR will accept written comments until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10.

