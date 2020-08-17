Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Pax­ton Files Let­ter Brief in Sup­port of Cypress-Fair­banks ISD Con­duct­ing On-Cam­pus Devel­op­ment for Teachers

Attorney General Ken Paxton today filed a friend-of-the-court brief with the Supreme Court of Texas, urging the court to override a trial court order that unlawfully prevented the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District from resuming in-person, on-campus operations and teacher trainings just days before the start of the school year. On Friday, the trial court granted a request from a teachers’ union to effectively shut down the on-campus operations of one of Texas’s largest school districts. On Sunday night, the Supreme Court of Texas stayed the trial court’s order. 

“Friday was supposed to mark the return to campus for Cy-Fair teachers and staff who were preparing to start the new school year and welcome back kids, until a trial court unlawfully ordered the campus shut down at the request of a teachers’ union. The trial court’s order exceeds its jurisdiction and grants relief contrary to the laws of Texas,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Teachers’ unions have no authority to override the decisions of schools administrators about how to return to school safely.” 

Read a copy of the letter brief here.   

