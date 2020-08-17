HIEMA NEWS RELEASE: Siren testing in Honolulu – August 19, 2020

Posted on Aug 17, 2020 in Latest News

HONOLULU — The Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA), together with the City and County of Honolulu Department of Emergency Management, will conduct siren testing at the following location and time on Wednesday, August 19, between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Frank Fasi Municipal Building

Residents nearby may hear the siren sound for 30-seconds to 3-minute intervals during the identified timeframe. Testing will include short blasts known as “burps.” During the tests, Emergency Management Officials and Technicians will be checking the functionality of the siren.

These sirens were installed as part of HI-EMA’s ongoing Outdoor Warning Siren Program. Other sirens will be updated, and new sirens installed, at various locations across the state under this Program.

The Outdoor Siren Warning System for Public Safety is one part of Hawai’i’s Statewide Alert & Warning System used to notify the public during pending emergencies.

HI-EMA encourages the public to make use of other supplemental methods of warning including, but not limited to, signing up for the HNL.INFO mass text notification system and utilizing NOAA Weather Radio.

Residents with concerns about the sirens or their operations, or with reports of siren malfunctions, may contact the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management at

(808) 723-8960.

Arlina Agbayani Public Information Officer [email protected] 808-620-5423

