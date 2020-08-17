Uncommon Giving Adds Video Thank You Feature for Nonprofit Engagement

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of National Nonprofit Day, Uncommon Giving announced a new feature enhancement to its online platform facilitating giving to nearly 1.3 million 501(c)(3) charitable organizations. UncommonGiving.com, which officially launched in July, helps people discover organizations and causes based on their interests and simplifies the donation process through a digital giving wallet. Upon each donation, givers receive a thank you video message which nonprofits may now customize specifically for their audience.

“Saying ‘thanks’ is an important part of Uncommon Giving’s mission to awaken generosity and encourage giving,” said founder and CEO Ron Baldwin. “We believe when you show appreciation and connect someone’s heart to a particular need or cause, they’ll become more engaged and want to give again, which provides more support for people in need.”

When Uncommon Giving Corporation was founded in 2018, no one could have imagined the tremendous needs the United States and the world would be facing today. Company leaders believe it’s more important than ever to provide a virtual giving solution accessible to people wherever they may be located. Those who are in quarantine or practicing social distancing can research causes they care about and give right where they are. Nonprofits that are unable to hold in-person events have an additional channel for fundraising and a way to connect with new givers.

“Uncommon Giving has introduced us to a new family of donors whose generosity inspires us to continue our mission. We love the ability to provide a personal thank you video. Particularly in this time of COVID, we really appreciate the opportunity to thank those who help us make Give N’ Grow Basketball excel in this new virtual world,” said Ryan McFarland, Co-Executive Director of Give N’ Grow Basketball, a Baltimore-based nonprofit focused on inspiring youth to give their energy and effort into growing the mental, emotional and physical skills that make them exceptional at everything they do.

In addition to an immediate thank you message, donors receive a tax receipt via email and have access to an online dashboard that tracks all of their giving transactions in one place.

Uncommon Giving Corporation recently closed a 506(b) founders’ round of $13.5 million in capital from more than 80 private investors to develop its online giving platform. UncommonGiving.com is the first in an ecosystem of generosity-related services planned by Uncommon Giving Corporation, a for-profit holding company.

About Uncommon Giving:

Uncommon Giving Corporation, The Generosity CompanyTM, is headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz. The for-profit business is focused on a triple bottom line - economic, social and spiritual return on investment – by awakening generosity and encouraging giving. Company leaders bring decades of experience in financial services, banking, investments, technology and charity, and provide unique capabilities and innovative solutions for maximizing generosity.

To experience the Uncommon Giving platform as a giver or a nonprofit, visit https://uncommongiving.com/ .