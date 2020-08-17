Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order to Free Up Additional Energy Capacity Amid West Coast Heat Wave 

Published: Aug 17, 2020

SACRAMENTO – With the West Coast heat wave projected to intensify over the coming days, Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to free up additional energy capacity.

The Governor yesterday signed an emergency proclamation that temporarily allows some energy users and utilities to use backup energy sources to relieve pressure on the grid during peak times during the energy emergency and today sent a letter to CAISO, the CPUC and CEC demanding an investigation into the service disruptions that occurred over the weekend and the energy agencies’ failure to predict and mitigate them.

The text of the Governor’s executive order can be found here and a copy can be found here.

###