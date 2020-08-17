Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 730 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,515 in the last 365 days.

ECICC Meetings | Nebraska Department of Education

Meetings of the Early Childhood Interagency Coordinating Council (ECICC) are held at least four times per year and are open to the public. Unless otherwise noted, meetings are held at the Jack J. Huck Continuing Education Center, located at 301 S 68th Street Place, 3rd Floor, Lincoln, Nebraska.

Public Comment: The ECICC welcomes public comment from individuals and organizations about topics and issues related to programs and services for young children and their families. Each meeting has a time for public comment. Written comments are also heard during this time. Please direct written public comment to the secretary of ECICC.

Next scheduled meeting: November 13, 2020

NOTE: the August 21, 2020, meeting was cancelled due to the Coronavirus

SCC-Jack J. Huck Continuing Education Center Room 300 301 So. 68th Street Place Lincoln, NE

9:00AM – 3:00PM

Agenda (to come)

Public Notice via the Department of Education Calendar

The meeting agenda may be revised up to 24 hours before the meeting begins.

View minutes of past ECICC meetings.

Scheduled Meetings for 2020:

  • February 21, 2020
  • May 1, 2020 – cancelled
  • August 21, 2020 – cancelled
  • November 13, 2020

Scheduled Meetings for 2021:

  • February 19, 2021
  • May 7, 2021
  • August 20, 2021
  • November 19, 2021

 

You just read:

ECICC Meetings | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.