ECICC Meetings | Nebraska Department of Education

Meetings of the Early Childhood Interagency Coordinating Council (ECICC) are held at least four times per year and are open to the public. Unless otherwise noted, meetings are held at the Jack J. Huck Continuing Education Center, located at 301 S 68th Street Place, 3rd Floor, Lincoln, Nebraska.

Public Comment: The ECICC welcomes public comment from individuals and organizations about topics and issues related to programs and services for young children and their families. Each meeting has a time for public comment. Written comments are also heard during this time. Please direct written public comment to the secretary of ECICC.