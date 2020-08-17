8/15/20-WAIMEA ROCK ON WESTERN SIDE OF WAIMEA BAY CLOSING IMMEDIATELY

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES News Release

For Immediate News Release: August 15, 2020

WAIMEA ROCK ON WESTERN SIDE OF WAIMEA BAY CLOSING IMMEDIATELY

Popular Ocean Jumping Spot Continues to Attract Large Crowds

(Honolulu) – DLNR in cooperation with the City and County of Honolulu is announcing that the popular Waimea Rock is closing immediately due to large groups gathering at the rock to jump into the ocean. This closure is being effected under current State and County emergency rules that have closed all parks, beaches, and trails on O‘ahu.

Several weeks ago, a social media post invited hundreds of teenagers to a cliff jumping contest at the rock. Anyone who violates this closure or any other closures currently in place on O‘ahu could be cited or arrested by law enforcement.

# # #

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison

Senior Communications Manager

(808) 587-0396

[email protected]