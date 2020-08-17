Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,505 in the last 365 days.

8/15/20-WAIMEA ROCK ON WESTERN SIDE OF WAIMEA BAY CLOSING IMMEDIATELY

Posted on Aug 17, 2020 in DOCARE, Main, News Releases, OCCL

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES News Release

DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR

SUZANNE D. CASE CHAIRPERSON

 

For Immediate News Release: August 15, 2020

 

WAIMEA ROCK ON WESTERN SIDE OF WAIMEA BAY CLOSING IMMEDIATELY 

Popular Ocean Jumping Spot Continues to Attract Large Crowds 

(Honolulu) – DLNR in cooperation with the City and County of Honolulu is announcing that the popular Waimea Rock is closing immediately due to large groups gathering at the rock to jump into the ocean. This closure is being effected under current State and County emergency rules that have closed all parks, beaches, and trails on O‘ahu. 

Several weeks ago, a social media post invited hundreds of teenagers to a cliff jumping contest at the rock. Anyone who violates this closure or any other closures currently in place on O‘ahu could be cited or arrested by law enforcement. 

# # #

 

Media Contact: 

Dan Dennison 

Senior Communications Manager 

(808) 587-0396 

[email protected] 

 

You just read:

8/15/20-WAIMEA ROCK ON WESTERN SIDE OF WAIMEA BAY CLOSING IMMEDIATELY

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.