Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Encore Apparel, Powered by Ukulele Kids Club, Support Hospitalized Kids at Cleveland Clinic

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Encore Apparel and Ukulele Kids Club Team Up for Donation of 50 Ukuleles to Music Therapy Program for Children at Cleveland Clinic

We are thrilled and honored to be brought together with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, to help our partners at Cleveland Clinic, and to continue our work with hospitalized children.” — Stephanie Epstein, president of Ukulele Kids Club

LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Putting the “heart” in the “heart of rock n’ roll,” Ukulele Kids Club, Inc. (“UKC”) has teamed with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Encore Apparel Company (“Encore”) to provide 50 ukuleles for use by the pediatric music therapy program at Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. A longtime recipient of Ukulele Kids Club music donations, Cleveland Clinic’s music therapy group will use the ukuleles in support of the healthcare of pediatric patients. The donation was announced jointly today by Encore, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and UKC.

Greg Harris, President & CEO, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, said: “Music is a powerful force. The ukuleles offer a new and exciting experience for children who may never have had the chance to play an instrument before, while at the same time being very beneficial.”

"It would be hard to think of an institution more closely aligned with our priorities than the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame," said UKC President Stephanie Epstein, MM, MT-BC. "We recognize the absolute power of music to enhance lives and seek every opportunity to bring this magic to children in need. We are thrilled and honored to be brought together with this great global institution, to help our longtime partners at Cleveland Clinic, and to continue our work with hospitalized children."

The donation of 50 ukuleles builds on the organizations’ legacy of support for the Cleveland community, and beyond. As a leading children’s hospital, The Cleveland Clinic was among the first hospitals to receive a UKC ukulele donation after the UKC’s founding in 2013. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which provides music therapy, education programs and resources to hundreds of thousands of people each year, offers free online resources at Rock Hall EDU, ways to incorporate stringed instruments into lessons, and a Rock N’ Learn: The Letter U activity sheet. The Ukulele Kids Club also offers free monthly ukulele lessons from leading ukulele players through the UKC Academy events and a free online UKC Resource Portal with easy to play lead sheets using a color-coded string system.

With its passion for music and agenda to make a positive impact on the world, Encore was ideally suited to bring the parties together and facilitate the donation to the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital. A sponsor of UKC, Encore created its signature charitable program "Play It Loud: 50 Makes 1" program, to provide the gift of music to children at local hospitals. (For every fifty items the company sells, it donates one ukulele.) The 50 Makes 1 program expands to Cleveland Clinic via the release of Encore's new line of 216 (the area code for greater Cleveland) hats and t-shirts, part of the LOCAL collection.

About the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Rock Connects Us. Our mission is clear: To engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock & roll. We share stories of the people, events and songs that shape our world through digital content, innovative exhibits, live music, and engaging programs. Join the millions who love it as much as you do. Experience us live or online – Visit rockhall.com or follow the Rock Hall on Facebook (@rockandrollhalloffame), Twitter (@rockhall), Instagram (@rockhall) and YouTube (youtube.com/rockhall). Long Live Rock!

About Encore Apparel Company

The entrepreneurial spirit behind Encore Apparel Company is captured in the saying “Life is Short. Play It Loud.” Taking influence from rock & roll’s rebellious, but inspiring roots, Encore was built to embody a simple style, an inspiring life message, and a commitment to corporate social responsibility. The company's "Play It Loud: 50 Makes 1" program works to provide free ukuleles to kids undergoing treatments at various local hospitals. To check out Encore’s entire line of premium graphic t-shirts and other apparel items visit www.encoreapparel.com or follow @EncoreApparelCo on Instagram for updates on new releases and company news.

About the Ukulele Kids Club, Inc.

The Ukulele Kids Club (UKC) is an international, nonprofit organization based in Lakeland, Florida. The UKC was founded in 2013 by Corey and Edda Bergman as a tribute to Corey’s son Jared Bergman. Since its founding, the UKC has directly supported the health care of nearly 10,000 children through music, music therapy and donations of its signature instrument. The UKC works with more than 200 hospital-based music therapy programs in the U.S. and internationally, including Canada, France, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and the United Kingdom. The UKC is a platinum-level GuideStar participant; learn more at www.theukc.org.

