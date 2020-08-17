2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year Semifinalists Announced

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has announced the 15 Regional Teachers of the Year who have been selected as semifinalists for the 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year award. The Teacher of the Year program spotlights the positive impact excellent teachers have on their students.

The list of semifinalists includes teachers from multiple grade levels and subject areas and represents seven of the state’s 10 Regional Professional Development Center (RPDC) areas:

Jesse Baker, Billings R-IV – mathematics, Billings High School

– mathematics, Billings High School Jacob Baker, Jefferson City – science, Thomas Jefferson Middle School

– science, Thomas Jefferson Middle School Ashlyn Brantley, Platte Co. R-III – physical education, Platte County High School

– physical education, Platte County High School Tonya Claybrook, Spokane R-VII – Grade 5, Highlandville Elementary

– Grade 5, Highlandville Elementary Darrion Cockrell, Lindbergh Schools – physical education, Crestwood Elementary

– physical education, Crestwood Elementary Cathy Farrar, Rockwood R-VI – science, Marquette High School

– science, Marquette High School Jennifer Gill, Shelby Co. R-IV – Grade 4, Shelbina Elementary

– Grade 4, Shelbina Elementary Erin Graves, Dunklin R-V – science, Herculaneum High School

– science, Herculaneum High School Clarence Hines, Special School District – criminal justice, North Technical High School

– criminal justice, North Technical High School Armando Johnson, Springfield R-XII – Spanish, Central High School

– Spanish, Central High School Summer Kelley, Liberty 53 – project-based learning, Liberty Academy

– project-based learning, Liberty Academy Matthew Ketteman, Lee’s Summit R-VII – music, Longview Farm Elementary

– music, Longview Farm Elementary Joseph Koeberl, Lawson R-XIV – American history/current events, Lawson Middle School

– American history/current events, Lawson Middle School Amy Rendel, Hannibal 60 – English college prep, Hannibal High School

– English college prep, Hannibal High School Rebecca Wynne, Maryville R-II – STEM, Maryville Middle School

The selection process began with the announcement of 34 Regional Teachers of the Year who were acknowledged for their commitment to Missouri students. Next, DESE will reveal the finalists for the 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year award on Thursday, August 27.

Misty Grandel, an English language arts teacher from Fordland High School (Fordland R-III), is the current Missouri Teacher of the Year.