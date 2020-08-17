Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts Protects Public Safety, Support Schools by Vetoing Seven Bills

Media Contacts:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

LINCOLN – On Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he had vetoed seven bills passed by the Legislature.  They include:

 

  • LB 238 – A bill that would undermine the death penalty and public safety.
  • LB 515 – A bill that would undermine the ability of schools to keep drugs out of classrooms and school grounds.
  • LB 607 & 607A – Bills that imposed unnecessary and onerous occupational licensing requirements on nail manicurists.
  • LB 1004 & 1004A – Bills that would let violent criminals become eligible to get out of prison early.
  • LB 1089 – A bill that would mandate all high school students to hand over financial information to the federal government as a condition for graduating.

 

