Gov. Ricketts Protects Public Safety, Support Schools by Vetoing Seven Bills
LINCOLN – On Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he had vetoed seven bills passed by the Legislature. They include:
- LB 238 – A bill that would undermine the death penalty and public safety.
- LB 515 – A bill that would undermine the ability of schools to keep drugs out of classrooms and school grounds.
- LB 607 & 607A – Bills that imposed unnecessary and onerous occupational licensing requirements on nail manicurists.
- LB 1004 & 1004A – Bills that would let violent criminals become eligible to get out of prison early.
- LB 1089 – A bill that would mandate all high school students to hand over financial information to the federal government as a condition for graduating.
The Governor’s veto messages can be found by clicking here.