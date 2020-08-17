Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Protects Public Safety, Support Schools by Vetoing Seven Bills

Read the veto letters by clicking here.

LINCOLN – On Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he had vetoed seven bills passed by the Legislature. They include:

LB 238 – A bill that would undermine the death penalty and public safety.

LB 515 – A bill that would undermine the ability of schools to keep drugs out of classrooms and school grounds.

LB 607 & 607A – Bills that imposed unnecessary and onerous occupational licensing requirements on nail manicurists.

LB 1004 & 1004A – Bills that would let violent criminals become eligible to get out of prison early.

LB 1089 – A bill that would mandate all high school students to hand over financial information to the federal government as a condition for graduating.

