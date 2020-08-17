Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, August 17, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of August 17th will include the following:

Tuesday, August 18th at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will oversee a State Fiscal Accountability Authority (SFAA) meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, August 18th at 11:00 AM: Lt. Governor Evette will host the 19th Amendment Centennial Press Conference Celebrating 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage, S.C. State South Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, August 18th at 3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing for H. 3200 S.C. Lactation Support, joined by Lt. Governor Pamela S. Evette and members of the General Assembly, State House, first floor lobby, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, August 20th at 2:00 PM: Lt. Governor Evette will participate in the First Steps Board and ECAC Meeting, Via Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/j/95345469770?pwd=ak5KWFc2ZGhNdFR6M3dpclZsWjRlQT09

Thursday, August 20th at 3:00 PM; Gov. McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in a virtual Cabinet Meeting, SCETV will stream the event live, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: August 10, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of August 10, 2020, included:

Monday, August 10

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

10:52 AM: Call with Mrs. Brenda Murphy, NAACP President.

11:30 AM: Call with Dr. Deborah Birx.

12:35 PM: Call with Mrs. Brenda Murphy, NAACP President.

1:35 PM: Call with Clemson Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a Ribbon Cutting and Official Grand Opening of the Bob Jones University's School of Health Professions, Mack Building, 1700 Wade Hampton Boulevard, Greenville, S.C.

3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a governors-only briefing video conference with Vice President Mike Pence and senior administration officials regarding COVID-19.

Tuesday, August 11

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Economic development meeting.

2:00 PM: Meeting with a fellow constitutional officer.

3:11 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

3:26 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

3:55 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

4:12 PM: Call with Clemson University President Jim Clements.

4:15 PM: Call with University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen.

4:16 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

4:34 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

Wednesday, August 12

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

9:00 AM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina General Assembly.

10:30 AM: Economic development meeting.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in an executive briefing call with state officials regarding COVID-19.

1:30 PM: Constituent call.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a press event, Anderson Institute of Technology, 315 Pearman Dairy Road, Anderson, S.C.

3:03 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

4:00 PM: Media interview.

Thursday, August 13

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a press event, Wateree Elementary School, 424 Wildwood Lane, Lugoff, S.C.

10:58 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.

11:04 AM: Agency call.

11:10 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.

11:30 AM: Economic development meeting.

1:54 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

7:00 PM: Call with fellow governors.

Friday, August 14

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a Town Hall Telecast COVID and Mental Health sponsored by AARP and SC Behavioral Health Coalition and SC Hospital Association.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a press event, Johnsonville Middle School, 415 Maple Avenue, Johnsonville, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

3:42 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

3:51 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

4:18 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

4:35 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

4:40 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

4:46 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

4:52 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

5:08 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

5:12 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

5:17 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.