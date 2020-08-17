Traffic Switch at Route 462 Box Culvert Project East of Hallam Borough, York County

Lincoln Highway restricted to a single lane in each direction

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a traffic switch is scheduled at a bridge replacement project on Route 462 just east of Hallam Borough in York County. This project calls for the contractor to remove the old single-span concrete slab structure, which spans a tributary to Kreutz Creek in Hellam Township, and replace it with a concrete box culvert.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, August 18, traffic will be switched to the north side of the bridge onto the newly constructed box culvert, so crews can work on the south side of the bridge.

Motorists on Route 462 may encounter short-term lane closures and long-term traffic shifts so two-way traffic can be maintained between Wilson Lane and Accomac Road through mid-December.

This section of Route 462, locally known as Lincoln Highway, averages more than 7,200 vehicles traveled daily.

Rylind Construction Company, Inc. of Lewisberry Borough, York County is the prime contractor on this $993,425 project.

Motorists should be alert and watch for changing traffic patterns.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training. For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, 717-705-2619