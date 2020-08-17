Sen Costa & Rep Davis Announce $200,000 in State Grants for Munhall Borough

Munhall, Pa. − August 17, 2020 − Today, Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, Jr and Representative Austin Davis announced the award of $200,000 in state grants for Munhall Borough’s sewer projects.

The funds come from the PA Small Water and Sewer Program. The borough will use the dollars to make improvements to its storm sewer system.

“Local governments are responsible for so many services that are critical to our every day lives – they maintain local roads, sidewalks, water systems, sewer lines, trash, recycling,” said Senator Costa. “I believe it is an important part of my role as a state senator to go to Harrisburg and fight for municipal governments in our district to get the funds they need to continue those essential services. I look forward to watching these projects succeed in our community.”

“Investing in our infrastructure lays a solid foundation for future economic growth and enhances the quality of life for our residents,” said Rep. Davis. “I’m proud to work every day to facilitate these types of investments back into our communities”

These grants are awarded through the Commonwealth Financing Authority and can be used for activities to assist with the construction, improvement, expansion, or rehabilitation or repair of a water supply system, sanitary sewer system, storm sewer system, or flood control projects.

The program was designed to support small municipal projects.

More information on the Small Water and Sewer Programs and other state grants can be found at https://dced.pa.gov/programs/pa-small-water-sewer/.

###