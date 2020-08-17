Senator Santarsiero, Representatives Warren, Ullman, and Galloway, Announce Over $1.7 Million in Small Water and Sewer Grants

BUCKS COUNTY – August 17, 2020 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10), along with Representatives Perry Warren (D-31), John Galloway (D-140), and Wendy Ullman (D-143) announced $1,763,403 in Small Water & Sewer Program grant funds through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), are coming to seven local municipalities.

The awards to local municipalities under the grant are:

Doylestown Borough will receive $138,169 for its North Main Street Water Main Project,

Bedminster Municipal Authority will receive $319,136 for its Stonebridge- Pennland Farms Water Systems Interconnection Project,

Doylestown Township Municipal Authority will receive $157,065 for its South Water Tank Rehabilitation project,

Falls Township Authority will receive $452,834, with $215,036 going to its Penn Village Water Main Lining project, and $400,000 going to its Sanitary Sewer Inflow and Infiltration Reduction project,

Morrisville Borough will receive $122,008 for its Melvin Avenue Basin Improvements Phase II project,

Perkasie Regional Authority will receive $200,000 for its Ridge Road Sewer Extension project, and

Yardley Borough will receive $211,989 for its North Main Street Sidewalk Drainage Phase II project.

“These projects will help make critical improvements to our municipal water and sewer systems, strengthening our infrastructure to protect our environment and maintain quality drinking water for our community,” said Sen. Santarsiero.

“The Morrisville grant will enhance the delivery of water to our residents and business by meeting water quality best management practices, and with the landscaping it will be more aesthetically pleasing. It is a win-win for Morrisville,” said Rep. Warren. “The Yardley Borough grant for Phase II of the North Main Street sidewalk drainage will enhance safety and accessibility for Yardley and northern Lower Makefield residents and will be an economic boost to downtown businesses and the entire community. Yardley Borough Council has been working on this project for a long time, and it is great that the state is supporting the project.”

“Working in partnership with local municipalities to support key infrastructure projects is more important than ever to make sure essential services are provided to our citizens,” said Rep. Ullman. “Securing state support ultimately lessens the cost impact on our municipalities, and thus on local taxpayers.”

“These funds for both Falls Township and Morrisville will help make important improvements to our local water and sewer systems,” said Rep. Galloway. “I am glad to see projects in my district, and across the county, receiving funding for these much-needed updates.”

Small water and sewer grants are awarded to fund projects that assist with the construction, improvement, expansion, or rehabilitation or repair of a water supply system, sanitary sewer system, storm sewer system, or flood control projects.

For more information on DCED’s Small Water and Sewer program, visit the DCED website.

###