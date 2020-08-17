Senator Santarsiero Announces $700,000 to Chalfont Borough and Doylestown Township for Water Infrastructure Improvement Projects

BUCKS COUNTY – August 17, 2020 − State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) announced two municipalities in his district will receive a total of $700,000 through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s (DCED) H2O PA Water Supply, Sanitary Sewer and Storm Water Projects Program. Chalfont Borough will receive $300,000 for improvements to its storm sewer replacement project and Doylestown Township Municipal Authority (DTMA) will receive $400,000 for its project to interconnect the DTMA and Delaware Valley University water systems.

“The funding awards for these programs will help the environment, improve our economic development opportunities and protect the health of residents,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “I enthusiastically urged DCED to provide these critical funds to our community, which will help fund much needed local improvements to our water and storm sewer infrastructure.”

Chalfont Borough will use the funds to rehabilitate its stormwater system, making critical changes to fix an aging system. DTMA’s project will regionalize and consolidate two water systems, interconnecting the system currently serving Doylestown Township, New Britain Borough and Plumstead Township with the Delaware Valley University water system, improving access to public water.

H2O PA Water Supply, Sanitary Sewer and Storm Water project grants seek to help municipalities or municipal authorities with the construction or drinking water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer projects.

For more information on DCED’s H2O PA Water Supply, Sanitary Sewer and Storm Water Projects Program, visit the DCED website.

