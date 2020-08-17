Senator Pam Iovino Announces $1.5 Million for 12 Water Infrastructure Projects in 37th District

Allegheny County, PA – August 18, 2020 – Today, Pennsylvania State Senator Pam Iovino announced that $1.5 million in state grant funding has been approved to support 12 water and sewer infrastructure projects in the 37th Senatorial District.

“Our region’s water and sewer infrastructure is aging and needs continual upgrades to best serve our communities and protect our water resources,” said Senator Iovino (D – Allegheny & Washington). “These investments will provide safer and more reliable service to residents and businesses, reduce pollution in our local waterways, and help put Pennsylvanians to work on projects across the district.”

The $1,549,989 in grant funding to the 37th Senatorial District includes:

PA Small Water and Sewer Program ($1 million)

(Applicant, Project Name – Funding Amount)

Allegheny County Airport Authority, PIT Domestic Water Supply System Rehab – $100,000

Borough of Pleasant Hills, American Legion and Rear Temona Drive Sanitary Sewer Lining Project – $200,000

Bridgeville Borough, Pollutant Reduction Plan Implementation – $70,000

Emsworth Borough, Sewage Force Main Upgrade – $140,000

Leet Township Municipal Authority, Sanitary Sewer System Improvements – $39,989

Moon Township, Pollutant Reduction Plan Implementation – $200,000

Moon Township Municipal Authority, Ewing Road Sewer Extension – $150,000

The Municipal Authority of the Borough of Edgeworth, East Drive Water Line Replacement – $100,000

H20 PA Program ($550,000)

Leetsdale Borough Municipal Authority, Sewickley Borough – Leetsdale Borough Municipal Authority Force Main Interconnection Project – $200,000

Municipality of Bethel Park, Storm Sewer Improvement Projects – $100,000

Pleasant Hills Authority, Master Billing Meter Stations – $100,000

Whitehall Borough, Streets Run Storm Sewer Improvements – $150,000

This funding was approved at today’s meeting of the Commonwealth Financing Authority. The PA Small Water and Sewer program provides grants to assist with the construction, improvement, expansion, rehabilitation, or repair of water supply systems, sanitary sewer systems, storm sewer systems, or flood control projects. The H20 PA program provides single-year and multi-year grants for the construction of drinking water, sanitary sewer, and storm sewer projects; the construction or renovation of flood control projects; and the repair or rehabilitation of high-hazard unsafe dams.

