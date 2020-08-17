Sen Costa & Rep Deluca Announce $225,000 in State Grants for Local Projects

Munhall, Pa. − August 17, 2020 − Today, Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, Jr and Representative Tony Deluca announced the award of $225,000 in state grants for local water and sewer projects.

Verona Borough will receive $125,638 for storm sewer condition ratings and repairs.

Wilkinsburg Penn Joint Water Authority will receive $100,000 for Duffield Avenue area water line replacements.

The funds come from the PA Small Water and Sewer Program. The borough will use the dollars to make improvements to its storm sewer system.

“Local governments are responsible for so many services that are critical to our every day lives – they maintain local roads, sidewalks, water systems, sewer lines, trash, recycling,” said Senator Costa. “I believe it is an important part of my role as a state senator to go to Harrisburg and fight for municipal governments in our district to get the funds they need to continue those essential services. I look forward to watching these projects succeed in our community.”

“These grants will go a long way to helping these communities ensure that residents have access to clean water, while also preventing property and roadway damage that may result from water line breaks,” DeLuca said.

These grants are awarded through the Commonwealth Financing Authority and can be used for activities to assist with the construction, improvement, expansion, or rehabilitation or repair of a water supply system, sanitary sewer system, storm sewer system, or flood control projects.

The program was designed to support small municipal projects.

More information on the Small Water and Sewer Programs and other state grants can be found at https://dced.pa.gov/programs/pa-small-water-sewer/.

