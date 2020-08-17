Sen. Muth Announces Nearly $4 Million in State Funding for Local Water and Sewer Projects

Royersford – August 17, 2020 – Sen. Katie Muth (D- Berks/Chester/Montgomery) announced today that $3,908,755 in state grant funding has been awarded to local waterway and sewer improvement projects across her Senate district.

“I am very excited that these local infrastructure projects will be receiving the funding that they need to properly maintain our waterways and sewer systems,” Muth said. “These are the improvements that we need to be funding to make sure that our communities remain clean, safe and healthy.”

The funds come from the PA Small Water and Sewer Program. These grants are awarded through the Commonwealth Financing Authority and can be used for activities to assist with the construction, improvement, expansion, or rehabilitation or repair of a water supply system, sanitary sewer system, storm sewer system, or flood control projects across the Pennsylvania.

The following projects will receive funding:

Reed Street Stormwater Drainage and Sanitary Sewer Improvements – Caln Township – $418, 599

Sewage Treatment Plant Improvements Project – Municipal Authority of the Borough of Elverson – $100,000

Laurelwood Road Sewer Replacement and Creek Road Area Sewer Repairs Project – North Coventry Municipal Authority – $325,000

Water Main Replacement – North Coventry Water Authority – $175,000

Pump Station Control System Replacement – West Brandywine Township Municipal Authority – $254,316

Caroline Drive Storm Sewer Replacement – Upper Providence Township – $420, 750

Reed Street and Seventeenth Avenue Stormwater Drainage and Sanitary Sewer Improvements – Caln Township – $500,000

Brown Drive/Old Schuylkill Road Sanitary Sewer Project – East Vincent Township – $926, 200

Byers Road Sewer Extension Project – Upper Uwchlan Township Municipal Authority – $463,996

Spring Mill Estates Sanitary Sewer Extension – Upper Providence Township – $324,894

“I will continue working at the state level to make sure our local officials have the resources they need to continue these essential community infrastructure projects,” Muth said.

More information on the Small Water and Sewer Programs and other state grants can be found at https://dced.pa.gov/programs/pa-small-water-sewer/ .

