Game and Fish monitoring black bears in the Laramie Mountains to inform management

Laramie - As part of an effort to monitor black bear populations in Wyoming, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is capturing black bears in the Laramie Mountains of central Wyoming through late August. To attract and capture bears, biologists utilize natural food sources such as fresh road-killed deer and elk. Trapped animals are immobilized, processed, released on site, and then monitored in accordance with strict protocols developed by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. When bear capture activities are conducted for monitoring purposes, the vicinity of the site will be posted with warning signs to inform the public of these activities. It is critical that all members of the public take note of these signs. The signs will be posted along the major access points to the trapping site. Similar to monitoring elk or deer populations, the monitoring of black bears in Wyoming is vital to their management. Data from this project will be used to inform black bear population estimation and management, including setting harvest limits for hunting seasons. In addition, these radio collar data will also contribute to a University of Wyoming project on the ecology and behavior of black bears in the Bighorn and Laramie Mountains. This work will represent the first intensive field study on black bear ecology in Wyoming in more than 20 years. For more information regarding black bear trapping efforts, please call the Large Carnivore Section of the Department at (307) 335-2624.

