Ayr Strategies to Hold Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Strategies Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRSF) ("Ayr"), a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO), will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Company will provide its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.



Ayr CEO Jonathan Sandelman, COO Jennifer Drake and CFO Brad Asher will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Conference Call Date: Thursday, August 27, 2020

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: (877) 282-0546

International dial-in number: (270) 215-9898

Conference ID: 5578887

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here .

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through September 3, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: (855) 859-2056

International replay number: (404) 537-3406

Replay ID: 5578887

About Ayr Strategies Inc.

Ayr Strategies (“Ayr”) is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, focusing on high-growth markets. With anchor operations in Massachusetts and Nevada, the company cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its network of retail outlets and through third-party stores. Ayr strives to enrich and enliven consumers’ experience every day – helping them to live their best lives, elevated.

Ayr’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they touch. For more information, please visit www.ayrstrategies.com .

