Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Announces the Date for the Release of Second Quarter 2020 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

MONACO, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. ("Navios Holdings") (NYSE:NM) announced today that it will host a conference call on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Holdings' senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020. The Company will report results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, prior to the conference call.



A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Holdings website at www.navios.com under the "Investors" section by 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.

Conference Call details:

Call Date/Time: Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 8:30 am ET

Call Title: Navios Holdings Q2 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

US Dial In: +1.877.480.3873

International Dial In: +1.404.665.9927

Conference ID: 548 8050

The conference call replay will be available shortly after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:

US Replay Dial In: +1.800.585.8367

International Replay Dial In: +1.404.537.3406

Conference ID: 548 8050

This call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Holdings website, www.navios.com , under the "Investors" section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.

About Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) is a global, seaborne shipping and logistics company focused on the transport and transshipment of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal and grain. For more information about Navios Holdings please visit our website: www.navios.com .

