Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 695 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,478 in the last 365 days.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid for Preferred Shares

/EIN News/ -- NEWS BROOKFIELD, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) (TSX: BAM.A) (“Brookfield” or “the company”) today announced it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) for the renewal of its normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 10% of the public float of each series of the company’s outstanding Class A Preference Shares that are listed on the TSX (the “Preferred Shares”). Purchases under the bid will be made through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems. The period of the normal course issuer bid will extend from August 20, 2020 to August 19, 2021, or an earlier date should Brookfield complete its purchases. Brookfield will pay the market price at the time of acquisition for any Preferred Shares purchased. All Preferred Shares acquired by Brookfield under this bid will be cancelled. 

Under the normal course issuer bid, Brookfield is authorized to repurchase each respective series of the Preferred Shares as follows:

Series   Ticker   Issued and
Outstanding
Shares1 		  Public
Float1 		  Average Daily
Trading
Volume2 		  Maximum Number
of Shares
Subject to Purchase3
                    Total   Daily
Series 2   BAM.PR.B   10,457,685   10,220,175   15,644   1,022,018   3,911
Series 4   BAM.PR.C   3,995,910   3,983,910   6,230   398,391   1,558
Series 8   BAM.PR.E   2,476,185   2,475,185   2,209   247,519   1,000
Series 9   BAM.PR.G   5,515,981   2,022,881   3,530   202,288   1,000
Series 13   BAM.PR.K   9,640,096   8,792,596   10,785   879,260   2,696
Series 17   BAM.PR.M   7,840,204   7,840,204   4,604   784,020   1,151
Series 18   BAM.PR.N   7,866,749   7,681,088   5,170   768,109   1,293
Series 24   BAM.PR.R   9,278,894   9,278,894   12,085   927,889   3,021
Series 25   BAM.PR.S   1,529,133   1,529,133   680   152,913   1,000
Series 26   BAM.PR.T   9,770,928   9,770,928   9,832   977,093   2,458
Series 28   BAM.PR.X   9,233,927   9,233,927   10,900   923,393   2,725
Series 30   BAM.PR.Z   9,787,090   9,787,090   6,772   978,709   1,693
Series 32   BAM.PF.A   11,750,299   11,750,299   8,913   1,175,030   2,228
Series 34   BAM.PF.B   9,876,735   9,876,735   9,175   987,674   2,294
Series 36   BAM.PF.C   7,842,909   7,842,909   5,977   784,291   1,494
Series 37   BAM.PF.D   7,830,091   7,830,091   5,271   783,009   1,318
Series 38   BAM.PF.E   7,906,132   7,906,132   10,484   790,613   2,621
Series 40   BAM.PF.F   11,841,025   11,841,025   11,484   1,184,103   2,871
Series 42   BAM.PF.G   11,887,500   11,887,500   12,043   1,188,750   3,010
Series 44   BAM.PF.H   9,831,929   9,831,929   5,573   983,193   1,393
Series 46   BAM.PF.I   11,740,797   11,740,797   6,690   1,174,080   1,673
Series 48   BAM.PF.J   11,885,972   11,885,972   6,961   1,188,597   1,740

___________________________________
1 Calculated as at August 5, 2020.
2 Calculated for the six months prior to July 31, 2020.
3 In accordance with TSX rules, any daily repurchases with respect to: (i) the Series 8, Series 9 and Series 25 Preferred Shares will be limited to 1,000 shares of the respective series and (ii) each of the other series of Preferred Shares (excluding the Series 8, Series 9 and Series 25 Preferred Shares) will be limited to 25% of the average daily trading volume on the TSX of the respective series.

As of August 5, 2020, under its current normal course issuer bid that commenced on August 20, 2019 and will expire on August 19, 2020, and which was approved by the TSX, Brookfield has not made any purchases of the Preferred Shares.

Brookfield is renewing its normal course issuer bid because it believes that, from time to time, the Preferred Shares may trade in price ranges that do not fully reflect their value. Brookfield believes that, in such circumstances, acquiring the Preferred Shares represents an attractive and desirable use of its available funds.

Brookfield will enter into an automatic share purchase plan on or about the week of September 21, 2020 in relation to the normal course issuer bid. The automatic share purchase plan will allow for the purchase of Preferred Shares, subject to certain trading parameters, at times when Brookfield ordinarily would not be active in the market due to its own internal trading black-out period, insider trading rules or otherwise. Outside of these periods, the Preferred Shares will be repurchased in accordance with management’s discretion and in compliance with applicable law.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$550 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world—including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. Brookfield Asset Management is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the symbols BAM and BAM.A, respectively.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com or contact: 

Claire Holland
Communications & Media
Tel: (416) 369-8236
Email: claire.holland@brookfield.com 		Linda Northwood
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 359-8647
Email: linda.northwood@brookfield.com
   

Forward-Looking Statements

Note: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and in any applicable Canadian securities regulations. The words “proposed”, “believe”, conditional verbs such as "will", “may” and derivations thereof and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends or prospects and which do not relate to historical matters identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with regards to potential future purchases by Brookfield of its Class A Preference Shares pursuant to the company’s normal course issuer bid and automatic share purchase plan. Although Brookfield believes that the anticipated future results or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information is based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements include: general economic conditions; interest rate changes; availability of equity and debt financing; the performance of the Class A Preference Shares or the stock exchanges generally; and other risks and factors described from time to time in the documents filed by the company with the securities regulators in Canada and the United States including in Management’s Discussion and Analysis under the heading “Business Environment and Risks”. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Primary Logo

You just read:

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid for Preferred Shares

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.