PSD NEWS RELEASE – Department of Public Safety COVID-19 update for 8/16/20

Posted on Aug 16, 2020 in Latest News

HONOLULU – Four (4) additional Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmates and two (2) OCCC staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Public Safety (PSD) coordinated with the Department of Health (DOH) to conduct mass testing of all OCCC inmates in each of the 19 individual housing units there. 50 more inmate test results returned today. 4 were positive and 46 negative. All remaining inmates will be tested in the coming days. 49 facility staff test results have also been received. 2 were positive and 47 negative.

Total PSD positive COVID-19 test results as of 8/16/20

Corrections Division Staff Inmate HCCC 0 0 KCCC 0 0 MCCC 0 0 OCCC 30 170 HCF 1 0 KCF 0 0 WCCC 0 0 WCF 2 0 Sheriff Division 1 NA Total 34 170

* Numbers are subject to change as pending results are received.

OCCC operations/maintenance staff and work lines increased cleaning of all housing and intake modules. A deep cleaning vendor is scheduled to come in to perform professional sanitation services.

All transports to court from all Oahu facilities are suspended through Friday, August 21. Video hearings will still be accommodated to the extent possible and as legally permissible. PSD is in constant contact with the Judiciary to assure the safety of all staff and inmates involved.

PSD will continue to closely monitor the spread of COVID-19 and make additional operational and preventative decisions as the situation evolves.

For more information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19, inmate testing data, and information detailing the efforts made to safeguard the inmates, staff and public, visit our webpage at: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

