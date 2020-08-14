2020-08-14 14:25:39.263 STL Woman Spells Out $50,000 Scratchers Prize

2020-08-14 14:25:39.263

Latres Turner of St. Louis has claimed a $50,000 top prize on the Missouri Lottery’s “Crossword Cash” Scratchers game.

Turner said she enjoys playing crossword style Scratchers tickets, which is why she selected the ticket when shopping at Jefferson BP Gas Station, 3258 S. Jefferson, in St. Louis. She scratched the ticket in her vehicle and was stunned as she uncovered word after word.

“I was kind of shocked,” she recalled. “I thought, ‘No, this can’t be happening.’ But the words kept coming!”

Turner uncovered 11 words on her winning ticket, meaning she had won one of the game’s top prizes of $50,000.

In total, “Crossword Cash” offers more than $7.1 million in remaining prizes, including five more $50,000 top prizes.

In FY19, Missouri Lottery players in St. Louis won more than $40 million in prizes. Retailers in the city received more than $4.1 million commission and bonuses, and an additional $10.1 million went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefited, visit MOLottery.com.