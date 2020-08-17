Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Canadian General Investments, Limited Files 2020 Interim Report

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Canada, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (the Company) (TSX: CGI, CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI), announces that it has submitted its 2020 Interim Report, which includes the Management Report of Fund Performance and unaudited Financial Statements, to applicable Canadian securities regulators and to the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism).

A PDF version of the document is also available at www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca and at www.sedar.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca

