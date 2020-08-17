The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is alerting clinical laboratory staff and health care providers of a risk of false results with Thermo Fisher Scientific TaqPath COVID-19 Combo Kit based on two issues related to the test kit and the associated Applied Biosystems COVID-19 Interpretive Software. The test is a molecular assay for the detection of COVID-19 from respiratory specimens.

The first issue is related to inadequate vortexing and centrifugation of RT-PCR reaction plates. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s conclusion from investigations of customer complaints indicate that inadequate vortexing or centrifugation can lead to false positive results. Thermo Fisher Scientific has updated these instructions to reduce the risk of inaccurate results. The updated instructions related to vortexing and centrifugation are important for both laboratories performing testing according to the authorized instructions for use and laboratories who are performing validated modifications outside of the authorization.

The second issue is related to the assay Internal Positive Control (IPC) and requires laboratory staff to upgrade their software to reduce the risk of invalid, potential false negatives, or inconclusive tests and to decrease the potential need to retest.

The FDA authorized the Thermo Fisher Scientific TaqPath COVID-19 Combo Kit for use only in laboratories in the United States certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA) to perform moderate and high complexity tests. The test initially received an Emergency Use Authorization on March 13, 2020 and has been granted several modifications through supplemental EUA requests between March and July 2020.

The test is designed to detect viral nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in upper respiratory specimens, such as nasal swabs.

The FDA is working with Thermo Fisher Scientific and our public health partners to resolve these issues. The FDA will continue to keep clinical laboratory staff, health care providers, manufacturers, and the public informed of new or additional information.

The FDA encourages health care providers to report any adverse events or suspected adverse events experienced with the Thermo Fisher Scientific TaqPath COVID-19 Combo Kit and the Applied Biosystems COVID-19 Interpretive Software.

Prompt reporting of adverse events can help the FDA identify and better understand the risks associated with medical devices.

If you have questions about this letter, contact COVID19DX@fda.hhs.gov.