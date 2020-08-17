Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
COVID-19 Infection Rate Below 1 Percent for Tenth Straight Day

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York State had a rate of positive COVID-19 tests of less than 1 percent for the tenth straight day yesterday. The rate of positive tests, 0.71 percent, is the state's lowest since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis. The average infection rate has been 1 percent or lower since June. The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

"Right now, New York has one of the lowest infection rates in the country, and New York State's regions and New York City's boroughs are all basically consistent, so on the all the numbers it's good news, and I congratulate New Yorkers for doing what people said couldn't be done," Governor Cuomo said. "We were told that we couldn't reduce the infection rate, that we would overburden our hospital system and that we'd cause it to collapse, but by banding together in the face of this unprecedented threat, New Yorkers proved those expectations wrong. Going forward, we need to protect the progress, which New Yorkers can do by wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands, and local governments can do by enforcing state guidance."

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 861 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 11 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday's observed violations is below: 

  • Bronx - 3
  • Manhattan - 2
  • Queens - 1
  • Staten Island - 1
  • Suffolk - 4

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 534 (+7)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 57
  • Hospital Counties - 28
  • Number ICU - 133 (+5)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 64 (+5)
  • Total Discharges - 74,207 (+53)
  • Deaths - 6
  • Total Deaths - 25,256 

Of the 56,891 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 408, or 0.71 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

Capital Region

0.5%

1.2%

0.3%

Central New York

0.9%

0.7%

0.2%

Finger Lakes

0.5%

0.5%

0.5%

Long Island

0.9%

0.8%

0.6%

Mid-Hudson

0.7%

0.8%

0.8%

Mohawk Valley

0.5%

0.3%

0.5%

New York City

1.0%

0.9%

0.9%

North Country

0.2%

0.3%

0.1%

Southern Tier

0.2%

0.1%

0.5%

Western New York

1.3%

0.9%

0.5%

 

The Governor also confirmed 408 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 425,916 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 425,916 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,657

3

Allegany

80

0

Broome

1,172

6

Cattaraugus

171

0

Cayuga

164

0

Chautauqua

265

2

Chemung

190

1

Chenango

218

0

Clinton

133

1

Columbia

552

0

Cortland

97

0

Delaware

107

0

Dutchess

4,700

14

Erie

9,157

10

Essex

59

0

Franklin

54

0

Fulton

303

0

Genesee

285

0

Greene

298

0

Hamilton

11

0

Herkimer

284

1

Jefferson

143

0

Lewis

47

0

Livingston

178

0

Madison

421

0

Monroe

5,183

18

Montgomery

188

1

Nassau

43,955

26

Niagara

1,532

0

NYC

230,458

235

Oneida

2,201

3

Onondaga

3,680

6

Ontario

369

1

Orange

11,256

2

Orleans

302

1

Oswego

272

1

Otsego

118

0

Putnam

1,463

2

Rensselaer

795

0

Rockland

14,011

4

Saratoga

795

3

Schenectady

1,121

2

Schoharie

69

0

Schuyler

23

0

Seneca

94

1

St. Lawrence

263

0

Steuben

307

1

Suffolk

44,185

26

Sullivan

1,493

0

Tioga

196

1

Tompkins

238

0

Ulster

2,098

3

Warren

312

0

Washington

261

0

Wayne

269

0

Westchester

36,486

33

Wyoming

118

0

Yates

59

0

 

Yesterday, there were 6 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,256. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany

1

Bronx

1

Erie

1

Rensselaer

1

Suffolk

1

Westchester

1

