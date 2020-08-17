COVID-19 Infection Rate Below 1 Percent for Tenth Straight Day

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York State had a rate of positive COVID-19 tests of less than 1 percent for the tenth straight day yesterday. The rate of positive tests, 0.71 percent, is the state's lowest since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis. The average infection rate has been 1 percent or lower since June. The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

"Right now, New York has one of the lowest infection rates in the country, and New York State's regions and New York City's boroughs are all basically consistent, so on the all the numbers it's good news, and I congratulate New Yorkers for doing what people said couldn't be done," Governor Cuomo said. "We were told that we couldn't reduce the infection rate, that we would overburden our hospital system and that we'd cause it to collapse, but by banding together in the face of this unprecedented threat, New Yorkers proved those expectations wrong. Going forward, we need to protect the progress, which New Yorkers can do by wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands, and local governments can do by enforcing state guidance."

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 861 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 11 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday's observed violations is below:

Bronx - 3

- 3 Manhattan - 2

- 2 Queens - 1

- 1 Staten Island - 1

- 1 Suffolk - 4

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 534 (+7)

- 534 (+7) Patients Newly Admitted - 57

- 57 Hospital Counties - 28

- 28 Number ICU - 133 (+5)

- 133 (+5) Number ICU with Intubation - 64 (+5)

- 64 (+5) Total Discharges - 74,207 (+53)

- 74,207 (+53) Deaths - 6

- 6 Total Deaths - 25,256

Of the 56,891 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 408, or 0.71 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY Capital Region 0.5% 1.2% 0.3% Central New York 0.9% 0.7% 0.2% Finger Lakes 0.5% 0.5% 0.5% Long Island 0.9% 0.8% 0.6% Mid-Hudson 0.7% 0.8% 0.8% Mohawk Valley 0.5% 0.3% 0.5% New York City 1.0% 0.9% 0.9% North Country 0.2% 0.3% 0.1% Southern Tier 0.2% 0.1% 0.5% Western New York 1.3% 0.9% 0.5%

The Governor also confirmed 408 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 425,916 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 425,916 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,657 3 Allegany 80 0 Broome 1,172 6 Cattaraugus 171 0 Cayuga 164 0 Chautauqua 265 2 Chemung 190 1 Chenango 218 0 Clinton 133 1 Columbia 552 0 Cortland 97 0 Delaware 107 0 Dutchess 4,700 14 Erie 9,157 10 Essex 59 0 Franklin 54 0 Fulton 303 0 Genesee 285 0 Greene 298 0 Hamilton 11 0 Herkimer 284 1 Jefferson 143 0 Lewis 47 0 Livingston 178 0 Madison 421 0 Monroe 5,183 18 Montgomery 188 1 Nassau 43,955 26 Niagara 1,532 0 NYC 230,458 235 Oneida 2,201 3 Onondaga 3,680 6 Ontario 369 1 Orange 11,256 2 Orleans 302 1 Oswego 272 1 Otsego 118 0 Putnam 1,463 2 Rensselaer 795 0 Rockland 14,011 4 Saratoga 795 3 Schenectady 1,121 2 Schoharie 69 0 Schuyler 23 0 Seneca 94 1 St. Lawrence 263 0 Steuben 307 1 Suffolk 44,185 26 Sullivan 1,493 0 Tioga 196 1 Tompkins 238 0 Ulster 2,098 3 Warren 312 0 Washington 261 0 Wayne 269 0 Westchester 36,486 33 Wyoming 118 0 Yates 59 0

Yesterday, there were 6 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,256. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: