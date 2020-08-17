ZAF Energy Systems Produces Zinc-Air Pouch Cell for Package Tracking Apps Capable of Over 100 Days of Continuous Use
Initial testing of ZAF Energy Systems' patented Zinc-Air pouch cell reveals it can continuously produce power for tracking applications for more than 100 days.
The Zinc-Air chemistry is a perfect fit for powering package tracking devises due to the inexpensive, environmental benign, and safe nature of this chemistry.”BOZEMAN, MONTANA, US, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZAF Energy Systems Inc. (ZAF), a developer of next-generation zinc battery technologies, has completed initial testing of its patented Zinc-Air pouch cell designed for high value package and asset tracking. These pouch cells were able to continuously produce power for tracking applications for more than 100 days. The Zinc-Air pouch cell engineered for asset tracking is just 1mm thick and about half the size of a credit card. This pouch cell is very flexible, safe, and inexpensive.
— Dr. Adam Weisenstein, Chief Technology Officer at ZAF Energy Systems
The Internet of Things (IoT) is a rapidly growing business sector which leverages the deployment of the 5G network to bring value-added services to the public. IoT technologies will change the way we track all package deliveries through terrestrial cellular networks. Global asset tracking is expected to be a $36.3B market by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate of 15 percent from 2020. This market growth includes infrastructure, connection type, mobility, solution type, location determination, and batteries. The rise in e-commerce popularity has radically changed fundamental distribution patterns that include cost reduction and customer satisfaction. The ability of ZAF’s battery solution to be integrated into a packing slip creates a low-cost solution for e-commerce and other high value markets. Zinc-Air batteries have the ability to provide full tracking capabilities for several weeks up to several months at a price that meets the needs of the market.
Zinc-Air batteries have been used in a variety of applications for the past 100 years. However, these types of batteries are best known for powering hearing aid devices. Zinc-Air batteries are very intriguing due to the exceptionally high specific energy/energy density, low cost, and high safety associated with this chemistry. In addition, the Zinc-Air battery is landfill disposable and poses no environmental risk if this technology reaches widespread adoption. ZAF’s patented Zn-Air pouch cell has been shown to be highly effective in many applications. While this particular design was engineered for a power demand of a high pulse and then low standby current discharge profile, the pouch can be engineered for many more applications.
According to Dr. Adam Weisenstein, Chief Technology Officer at ZAF Energy Systems, “The Zinc-Air chemistry is a perfect fit for powering package tracking devices due to the inexpensive, environmental benign, and safe nature of this chemistry. Typically, Zinc-Air batteries only last for days to weeks. However, with our new pouch cell design we are able to achieve more than 100 days of continuous use.”
About ZAF Energy Systems, Inc.
Incorporated in 2011 with locations in Bozeman, Montana and Joplin, Missouri, ZAF Energy Systems develops and commercializes next-generation zinc battery technologies that use sustainable, non toxic materials and can be safely and easily recycled. Its breakthrough battery technologies include Nickel-Zinc, Zinc-Air, and rechargeable hybrid aqueous battery chemistries. ZAF’s primary and rechargeable batteries provide long-life and economical solutions in a safe package for a variety of applications. For more information, visit: www.zafsys.com
