Hwy 10 closes, detours Aug. 25 between Bluffton and Wadena (Aug. 17, 2020)

Project enters final stage, new road opens in October

Baxter, Minn. – Motorists will encounter a full-closure and detour on Highway 10 in Wadena, as crews begin to reconstruct the final two-lane stretch between Highway 71 and Birch Avenue NW on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Here’s what to expect:

Highway 10 will open on the newly constructed lanes Aug. 25 between First Street NW and Wadena County Road 4, includes access to Highway 71 and County Road 4.

Highway 10 will close to all traffic Aug. 25 between First Street NW and Birch Avenue NW, at the Wadena County fairgrounds. Follow a signed detour along Highway 71 Wadena, Highway 29 and Otter Tail County Road 75, east of Bluffton. The detour adds one mile to trip. Motorists will encounter:

Stops or delays, especially at peak travel times, or when a train goes through the area.



A temporary traffic signal system at the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road 75.



A temporary all-way stop at the intersection of Highway 10 and County Road 75.



Highway 10 will be open to local traffic between County Road 75 and Birch Avenue NW; however it will be closed to all traffic between Birch Avenue NW and First Street W.



Second Street W access to close and detour at Highway 10 to reconstruct the intersection and railroad crossing. Follow detour signs to Highway 71 to access Highway 10.



Access to businesses and residences to be maintained and open, however expect changes and gravel surfaces. May include temporary entrances, side roads or back entrances. Follow signs.

MnDOT will monitor traffic and adjust signal timing as needed along the detour. Motorists are asked to be patient and add some extra time to your commute, while everyone adjusts to the detour. When complete in October 2020, the $12.4 million project will provide the community of Wadena with a new, smoother concrete road surface, widened shoulders, improved motorist and pedestrian safety and access, and updated city utilities.

For more details, visit the Highway 10 project at www.mndot.gov/d3/wadena or contact Kirk Allen, project manager, at kirk.allen@state.mn.us or 218-828-573. For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

