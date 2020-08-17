Tiffany D. Hightower Named Executive Director of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus Foundation

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Illinois Legislative Black Caucus Foundation (ILBCF), the civic/philanthropic arm of the ILBC, is pleased to announce Tiffany D. Hightower was recently named Executive Director of the organization. Previously, the skilled political strategy consultant served as Interim Director.



“I am excited to assume this role of Executive Director for the Foundation,” said Hightower. “The work that the foundation does is critical especially in these extremely perilous times. The further promulgation of African Americans in the state of Illinois through advocacy, scholarship, policy analysis (economic and educational) will be at the forefront of our efforts.”

Established in 2002, the ILBCF has been at the forefront of addressing the needs of the state’s African American population. The mission of the ILBCF is to provide a forum for non-partisan educational research, public policy development, and analysis of various issues of social and economic importance for African American communities and to provide students with scholarships and internship opportunities to advance their educational goals.

“Sending Congratulations to Tiffany Hightower for being named Executive Director of the ILBCF,” Congresswoman Robin Kelly said. “I know she will continue to make a positive impact.”

While working as a consultant, Hightower’s developed strategies to assist with statewide/ward outcomes for success, leveraging key relationships with stakeholders, organizations, and allies. Her clients included Kennedy for Illinois (Political Director) and Chicago Victory PAC (Regional Director) among other various political candidates.

“We are happy to announce the hiring of Tiffany Hightower as the new Executive Director of the ILBC Foundation,” Paul Williams, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ILBCF, added. “Ms. Hightower brings a wealth of experience to the role having previously served as the Political Director for a gubernatorial race and director of operations for the former Treasurer of Chicago. We appreciate her willingness to serve and we look forward to her taking us to the next level.”

Prior to joining ILBCF, Hightower was Director of Operations for Chicago City Treasurer Kurt A. Summers Jr. where she managed the department’s $4.3 million budget. She directed the planning, development, implementation, and administration of initiatives pertaining to human resources and operations. During her career, she also served as the Deputy Director of Community Assistance Programs and as the Executive Director of Developing Communities Project.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Tiffany Hightower over the course of the last few months,” Majority Leader/ILBC Joint Caucus Chair Kimberly A. Lightford commented. “She is a dynamic and driven leader whose ability to define and accomplish the objectives of the foundation are stellar. Her executive level skill set has brought the foundation several great gains. We are excited to have her and work in tandem to further progress the mission of this organization.”

Hightower earned a Master of Science degree in Organizational Leadership, with a concentration on Non-Profit Management and Integrated Business Leadership Theories, from Dominican University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor.

Hightower has numerous distinguished accolades and appointments. She is currently a Board Member for The Ideal Candidate, The Center for Advancing Domestic Peace, and Social Change. Hightower was appointed by the mayor to the Roseland Medical District Commission, where she serves as the secretary. Among her notable honors, she received Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority’s Visionary Award.



