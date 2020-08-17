Knopp Biosciences to Present at Oppenheimer’s Private Life Sciences Company Call Series August 18

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knopp Biosciences LLC , a privately held drug discovery and development company focused on delivering breakthrough treatments for immunological and neurological diseases with high unmet needs, announced the company’s participation in Oppenheimer’s Private Life Sciences Company Call Series Oppenheimer’s Private Life Sciences Company Call Series to be held virtually August 17-19, 2020.



Details regarding the company’s presentation are as follows:

Event: Oppenheimer’s Private Life Sciences Company Call Series

Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

ABOUT KNOPP BIOSCIENCES LLC

Knopp Biosciences is a privately held drug discovery and development company focused on delivering breakthrough treatments for immunological and neurological diseases of high unmet need. Knopp’s clinical-stage oral small molecule, dexpramipexole, is in Phase 2 clinical trials in moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma. Knopp’s preclinical Kv7 platform is directed to small molecule treatments for developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, other rare epilepsies, neuropathic pain, and tinnitus. Please visit www.knoppbio.com .



Knopp's Kv7 research is supported under Award Number U44NS093160 and Award Number U44NS115732 of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The content of this announcement is solely the responsibility of Knopp and does not necessarily represent the views of the NIH.

