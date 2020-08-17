QualityLine’s advanced analytics technology to be used by NexAIoT’s Industry 4.0 intelligent decisions system
The AI data integration solution will be showcased in an enterprise war room (EWR) to industries looking for a full transparency monitoring solutionLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NexAIoT, a company committed to be the champion of Industry 4.0, has transformed how Industrial IoT solutions are provided. Today the company announced that has joined forces with QualityLine’s AI data integration and advanced analytics technology to empower their EWR (Enterprise Wall Room) and gateways to customers. NexAIoT provides multi-party services of consulting and system integration for clients in manufacturing industry ranging from the USA to Greater China Area.
The company's solutions include machine and factory automation and extends to equipment and facility networking. It also has practical experience in areas of smart manufacturing, transformation, and upgrading. NexAIoT’s ground-breaking solution, iAT2000 cloud-based intelligent monitoring system, bridges the gap between OT and IT. It streamlines the organization’s in-field industrial communication, equipment, and data integration. This open-structure of industry 4.0 solution is showcased in an Enterprise War Room to improve how the management team will make industry’s most profitable decision.
“NexAIoT’s Enterprise War Rom is an Industry 4.0 intelligent manufacturing decisions system. The large amounts of data from the on-site machine and facility in the factory can be seamlessly integrated by QualityLine’s AI and advanced analytics technology, enabling us to help individual corporations to carry out digital transformation reforms per the appropriate operations methods to face current market changes. Through the collaboration with QualityLine, we look forward to making a difference and set the new standard in manufacturing operation.” says C.C. Lin, NexAIoT Industry 4.0 Center Vice President.
QualityLine’s AI technology enables a faster and automated anomaly detection of quality and efficiency in the manufacturing process. By automatically mapping all types of manufacturing structures of data, the software can integrate and identify the relevant information that should be analysed and visualised in a monitoring dashboard telling what should be fix it. Any anomaly detection of quality and efficiency sends automatic alerts to the manufacturing analytics, improving operations.
The best advantage of the technology is that it increases the industry’s efficiency of the full manufacturing process. It combines data sources from product design, engineering and testing, repair of faulty products to vendors and customers’ feedback. The data analytics are filled with real-time data collection and integration. The online dashboard will be used by NexAIoT as part of its monitoring solutions.
‘’NexAIoT is a great company and we are honored to collaborate with them. Both our organisations feel a deep sense to serve industries looking for a full transparency monitoring solution’’. Said Eyal Kaufman, CEO of QualityLine. ‘’We are being called in our vertical upon this critical time to improve remote monitoring solutions to meet the demand and our team are rising to the challenger’’
About QualityLine
QualityLine is a software company specialised in manufacturing analytics. The company brings 25 years of experience in manufacturing management of mass production lines worldwide as GE, Molex and Emerson Electric. QualityLine focuses on product quality and yield optimisation.
The company brings a ‘one-stop solution’ to turn a factory digital using AI and machine learning technology. Its AI pattern recognition solution automatically integrates, interprets and analyses any type of manufacturing data in real time and from any factory worldwide. QualityLine’s experts configure and set up the analytics platform for its customers, including machine learning, prediction of failures and automatic alerts.
QualityLine's competitive advantage is that, unlike other solutions in the market, it’s a 100% software solution. That means that no hardware installation is required and the entire set up process is done remotely. The factory can keep its existing machines and manufacturing process.
For more information, visit www.quality-line.com
About NexAIoT
NexAIoT, a subsidiary company of Nexcom Group, has been committed to
be the champion of Industry 4.0 and dedicated ourselves to transform to an
Industrial IoT solution provider. The business area of NexAIoT includes
cloud SCADA and automation, Industrial PC & HMI, Industry 4.0 DMS, the
two driving pillars are iAT2000 Cloud SCADA & Automation System and
Enterprise War Room. NexAIoT strategically collaborates with world top
cloud service provider, such as Microsoft, Google, SAP and Alibaba Cloud
and have strong presence in industrial IoT. Our client portfolios are all well-
known leading multinational companies and we also offer customised
product service for large companies in America, Europe and Japan.
For more information, visit www.nexcom.com
