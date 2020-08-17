Maryland State Police Identify Victim In Pedestrian Crash, Seek Assistance In Two Other Cases

August 17, 2020

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police have identified the victim in a hit-and-run crash from Aug. 9 in Prince George’s County. At the same time, investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in two additional pedestrian crashes in Baltimore County.

The victim from the Aug. 9 crash has been identified as Francisco Solomon, 48, of Bladensburg, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, the crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 on westbound Route 50 west of Columbia Park Road in Cheverly, Maryland. The vehicle involved in the crash, a black Ford Fusion, struck Solomon, who was walking on the shoulder of the road. Investigators are unsure of what Solomon was doing on the road at the time of the crash,

The suspect vehicle was found abandoned at the scene. No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team still needs the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle involving in a hit-and-run crash that killed one person and injured another last week in Baltimore County.

Shortly after 4:20 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack received two calls regarding a disabled vehicle in the center lane of the inner loop on Interstate 695 between I-95 and Philadelphia Road in Rosedale, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, when troopers arrived at the scene they found two pedestrians who were struck by the disabled vehicle, a grey Ford Taurus.

One of the victims, Amira Geovoni Jennings, 17, of Baltimore, Maryland was declared deceased at the scene. The other victim, an 18-year-old male, was transported by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, the suspect vehicle, which is possibly a dark grey Infiniti G37, Infiniti G25 or Infiniti Q40, swerved around the Ford and struck the victims, who were standing in front of their vehicle. The suspect vehicle fled the scene after the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700.

Finally, the Maryland State Police Crash Team are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the victim in a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on Friday, Aug. 14 in Baltimore County.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to the outer loop of Interstate-695 just prior to Liberty Road in Randallstown, Maryland for a report of a pedestrian on the road under a pickup truck. According to a preliminary investigation, the pedestrian, a male, was seen stumbling on the shoulder of I-695. Two witnesses parked their vehicle on the shoulder in an attempt to help the person.

Before the good Samaritans could reach the person, he stumbled into far right lane where he was struck by a Hyundai Genesis. That crash pushed the victim into the next lane where he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado. The Chevrolet then struck the rear of the Hyundai before coming to a rest. The pedestrian ended up pinned underneath the Chevrolet. He was declared deceased at the scene. Neither of the two drivers involved in the crash were injured.

Investigators described the victim as a Black male, between 30 and 50 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 171 pounds with short black hair and a goatee. The victim also has several tattoos, including a black heart on his chest, “Mad Love” on his abdomen and a face with wings on his right arm.

The victim was found wearing black sweatpants, a red, white and blue jacket, a tuxedo shirt, black bow tie, white shirt, tan belt, white socks and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team are continuing to investigate all three incidents.

CONTACT: Ron Snyder, Office of Media Communication, 410-653-4236 or msp.media@maryland.gov.