TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Maury County

At the request of 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning in Maury County.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 11 a.m., deputies with the Maury County Sheriff’s Office went to a residence regarding a report of a stolen vehicle at the location.  The resident, identified as Thomas Moles (DOB: 5/29/85), left the location in the vehicle resulting in a pursuit.  Deputies were able to initiate a stop near Fire Tower Road and Chestnut Ridge Road.  At some point during the encounter, Moles is accused of trying to ram a patrol unit leading to at least one deputy firing shots.  Moles was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.  No officers were injured during the incident.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, as TBI Special Agents work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence.  As in any case, TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration and review.

As is our policy, the TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective departments.

Any updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

