Notice of 2020 Conference Cancellation

We regret to inform you that based upon the current State restrictions due to COVID-19, We have had to make the difficult decision to Cancel this years in-service conference.  If you are already registered, you will receive a separate email indicating the canceling and giving you the option to carry your registration on for next year or how to request a refund. We are currently working on plans to offer you remote training to assist you in completing your required hours for this year. You can expect detailed information on that later this month.

In the mean time, the following classes are available online. SLMS – Mandatory in-service training Part 1, Part 2, and the Exam. Additional information can be found here. https://www.dos.ny.gov/DCEA/pdf/OnlineCourses-DBSC-Online.pdf Simpson Strong Ties https://www.dos.ny.gov/DCEA/MeetingDocs/Simpson%20Course%20Changes.pdf FEMA. https://www.dos.ny.gov/DCEA/pdf/Online%20Courses%20-%20FEMA%20(3-8-2019).pdf

